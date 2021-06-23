If You’re Scared of Lifting Heavy Weights, Here’s What to Do
Sick of clean eating, perfect gym outfits, and chiseled abs? A Swole Woman is here to help you be healthy, enjoy carbs, and get jacked. I've really been really loving your column, and lifting heavier weights has helped me work through a plateau in my normal workout routine. But now that I'm lifting more than five pounds above my head, I have to wonder—how do weightlifters not live in constant fear of dropping them on their face? I know gyms have spotters, but right now all I have is dumbbells at home. Should I be worried about this, or is my brain just working out some weird gruesome anxiety? Honestly, I would google it but I'm terrified about what might come up image-wise.www.vice.com