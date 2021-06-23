If You’re Scared of Lifting Heavy Weights, Here’s What to Do

Nope, we aren't talking about garden pests! Inchworms are a full-body exercise move that requires only your body and a flat surface or mat. Anyone from beginner to advanced exercisers can do them, they don't involve any equipment, and the only space you need is enough room to have you be in a plank position. Best yet, they work a wide variety of muscles and are also helpful for improving stability. They can be done at any time, but thanks to their stretching properties, they are often used at the start of a workout. Read on to discover everything you should know about inchworms, including their benefits to how to perform your personal best ones.