Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

First Latina elected to Massachusetts Senate unveils bid for governor

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rxCl_0adAkg9q00

The first Latina elected to the Massachusetts state Senate unveiled her 2022 gubernatorial campaign on Wednesday.

State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz (D) unveiled her campaign in a roughly three-minute video, in which she touted her record on key issues such as criminal justice reform and education reform.

She vowed to push back against “Beacon Hill insiders.”

"Those wins didn’t come easy. Beacon Hill insiders dragged their feet every step of the way, saying, 'Think smaller.' Instead, we fought unapologetically for the things working families actually need," the state senator said.

"The trouble is, that kind of urgency in our state government is still the exception rather than the rule," she continued. "Too many leaders are more interested in keeping power than doing something with it. I’m running to change that."

Chang-Díaz was first sworn into office in 2009 and represents the 2nd Suffolk District. Prior to serving in the state Senate, Chang-Díaz was a teacher.

The senator highlighted her family in her campaign video. Her father, Franklin Chang-Díaz, notably became NASA’s first Latino astronaut in 1981.

Chang-Díaz is the latest Democrat to join the race to replace Gov. Charlie Baker (R), who is in his second four-year term. Baker is not term limited, but has not said whether he will run for a third term.

Harvard University professor Danielle Allen launched her Democratic gubernatorial bid last week, according to The Associated Press. She is the first Black woman to run for governor in a major political party in the state’s history.

Also in the race for the Democratic nomination is former state Sen. Ben Downing, the news service reported.

Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

256K+
Followers
25K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Allen
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts Senate#State Senate#Latina#Latino#Harvard University#Democratic#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Partisan bias in the Constitution? Check the data

The results of the 2020 census and reapportionment have been out now for several weeks. Yet…there is no noise. Where are the recriminations? The looming lawsuits? The cries of “unfair”? “Undemocratic”?. The reader may recall that, in the wake of the 2000 and 2016 elections, many critics cried foul because...
Maine StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court to hear Maine ban on religious school funding

The Supreme Court has decided it will hear a case against Maine’s ban on using financial aid through a state program to attend religious schools, the court announced Friday. Families have challenged a Maine Department of Education policy that says public tuition dollars for families who don’t live near a public school can’t be used to send children to religious schools, but can be used to send them to public or private schools.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Poll: Biden approval stands steady at 60 percent

A majority of voters approve of the job Joe Biden is doing as president, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. Sixty percent of registered voters in the June 29-30 survey approve of Biden's job performance, down slightly from 61 percent in last month's poll. Forty percent of respondents said they disapprove...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Some Democrats put activism over climate action

For years we have heard from the left that we have 12 years left to save the planet. Given this urgency, one could assume that Democrats are willing to explore bipartisan solutions to climate change. After all, for enduring, serious policy, a bipartisan consensus is required to avoid sweeping changes each time congressional majorities or presidential administrations flip.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

DeWine downplays impact of budget bill criticized as anti-LGBTQ

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) is allowing a provision to stand in the state’s recently signed budget bill that would allow medical providers the ability to deny treatment for people on the basis of “moral, ethical, or religious beliefs,” cleveland.com reported. The provision has implications for people in the LGBT...
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

GOP divided on anti-Biden midterm message

McALLEN, Texas — Elevate the border crisis or a throw-everything-at-the-wall approach?. The 2022 elections are still more than a year away, but congressional Republicans are wrestling with their strategy: rally behind a central message — complete former President Trump ’s wall and stop the surge of migrants crossing the southern border — or attack President Biden and Hill Democrats on a broad range of disparate issues, from socialism, "defund the police" and inflation to China and critical race theory.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails jobs numbers, gets testy with questions

President Biden on Friday hailed a new report showing the U.S. added 850,000 jobs in June, describing it as “historic progress” that he attributed to his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law in March. He also grew impatient while fielding several questions about the withdrawal of U.S. troops...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden unveils push to encourage US citizenship

The Biden administration is kicking off an effort to encourage longtime residents to apply for U.S. citizenship, launching a cross-agency campaign to reach some 9 million people eligible to become Americans. The campaign to actively recruit new citizens was released shortly before President Biden attended a naturalization ceremony on Friday...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Supreme Court's term

The Supreme Court just completed its first term with former President Trump ’s nominees accounting for a third of the justices. The dozens of cases decided this term, which included landmark rulings on voting rights and the First Amendment, provided the clearest indication yet of the 6-3 conservative court’s increasingly rightward tilt.
Nevada StatePosted by
The Hill

Nevada county votes to rename road 'Pres. Trump Way'

A county in Nevada has voted to rename a road “Pres. Trump Way” after former President Trump . The Lyon County Board of County Commissioners voted Thursday to pass the measure with only one commissioner voting against it, local news site Carson Now reported. Other names suggested to replace Old...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

These cities and states just raised their minimum wage

Minimum wage workers in various parts of the country got a pay increase Thursday, the first day of the new fiscal year for most state and local governments. The pay raises come just months after Congress failed to raise the $7.25 federal minimum wage to $15. Here are the states...