Honda re-ups with a new Civic Hatchback for 2022. It has the same engines as the sedan, but a stiffer body. The hatchback, once thought to be on the verge of extinction in North America, seems to be making a comeback. Look around you and you see models like the Toyota Corolla, Mazda 3 and all manner of Subaru. You could even throw in sporty five-doors like the Volkswagen Golf and enviro-sensitive models like the Toyota Prius, Chevy Bolt and even the Nissan Leaf.