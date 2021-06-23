“Redneck Rave”: Kentucky Music Fest Descends Into Grisly Violence
A massive country music festival in Kentucky dubbed the “Redneck Rave,” billed as “America’s wildest and craziest country party,” descended into grisly violence and mass arrests, The Daily Beast reports. The five-day event, organized by country rapper Justin Time, drew a crowd of tens of thousands to Blue Holler Offroad Park over the weekend, more than doubling the population of the small town where it took place. In addition to live music, the Redneck Rave featured a big football game, goldfish racing, a demolition derby with a $5000 purse, and yes, lots of crime.www.stereogum.com