“Redneck Rave”: Kentucky Music Fest Descends Into Grisly Violence

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive country music festival in Kentucky dubbed the “Redneck Rave,” billed as “America’s wildest and craziest country party,” descended into grisly violence and mass arrests, The Daily Beast reports. The five-day event, organized by country rapper Justin Time, drew a crowd of tens of thousands to Blue Holler Offroad Park over the weekend, more than doubling the population of the small town where it took place. In addition to live music, the Redneck Rave featured a big football game, goldfish racing, a demolition derby with a $5000 purse, and yes, lots of crime.

Drone shows massive crowds at Kentucky’s wild ‘Redneck Rave’ party

Five days of mud, music, and mayhem. This is how Redneck Rave organizers describe what they bill as “America’s wildest and craziest country party.” And with reports of a man’s throat getting slit, a woman being strangled in a fight over a blanket, and a man impaled on a branch, the massive country music festival surely showcased what wild and crazy mayhem can look like.
“Redneck Rave” in Kentucky Overwhelms Local Police Capabilities, Results in Over 40 Charges, Throat-Slashing and Accidental Impalement

Mammoth Cave, Kentucky’s Redneck Rave took place from June 16-20 this past weekend, including live music, a demolition derby, a football game, a mud foot-race, goldfish racing. The event resulted in 48 criminal charges and 14 arrests including six for felonies, as well as incidents such as a woman getting strangled over an argument involving a blanket and one attendee slitting another’s throat. There were also several disturbing accidents throughout the event, including one attendee losing most of their finger when a lifted vehicle fell off of a jack and a man getting impaled by a tree branch due to a “freak accident.”
Kentucky's latest "Redneck Rave" went exactly how one might imagine it

“Country rap” is an anthropologist’s dream come true: A uniquely American musical sub-genre combining caricatures of both styles, concocted at the societal intersection of race, class, political ideology, chauvinism and proud-as-hell “unwokeness.” The result, generally speaking, are music videos featuring white boys wearing cowboy boots and grills doing their best Foghorn Leghorn struts in front of raised pickup trucks, lowrider cars, and scantily-clad, twerking women in Daisy Duke shorts. It’s weird.
Man’s throat slit, woman choked and 48 charged at ‘Redneck Rave’ in Kentucky

A “Redneck Rave” in Kentucky got rowdy, with reports of a man’s throat slit, a woman choked in a fight over a blanket and a man impaled on a branch. Forty-eight people were charged, 14 arrested and others were injured in a list bizarre accidents at a five-day festival in Mammoth Cave billed as “the biggest country event you’ll ever go to,” according to WNKY.
Nearly 50 people charged amid 'Redneck Rave' in Kentucky

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — Dozens of people are facing criminal charges after a five-day party in south central Kentucky billed as a "Redneck Rave." The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County hosted thousands for the event over the weekend. Organizer Justin Stowers, known as Justin Time,...
‘Redneck Rave’ Country Festival Ends With 48 Facing Charges After Drugs, Violence, Accidents

A country-themed festival in Kentucky dubbed the "Redneck Rave" ended with 48 people facing charges after a number of incidents involving drugs, violence and bizarre accidents. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the five-day festival resulted in assaults, severed fingers, impalement and a slashed throat, while a number of attendees got so intoxicated that they made themselves ill.
Injuries, Arrests Mar 5-Day ‘Redneck Rave’ At Edmonson County Park

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (AP) — Dozens of people face criminal charges or suffered injuries during a five-day party in south central Kentucky billed as a “Redneck Rave.” The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Blue Holler Off-road Park in Edmonson County hosted the event last week that drew thousands. Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the newspaper 14 people were arrested and another 34 were cited on criminal charges that ranged from assault to drug possession. Court records show those arrested came from Kentucky and several other states including Michigan, Indiana, Missouri and Tennessee. Doyle says others who attended reported injuries, including one person who was impaled.
‘Redneck Rave’ ends in complete chaos with throat slashing, choking, & another person stuck to a log

At least 48 people at a country music festival in Kentucky are facing charges or citations after the mass outing turned into complete chaos, according to local reports. “America’s wildest and craziest country party” is what the 5-day party was called, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The event, which took place at the Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County, was meant to be a party with “mud, music and mayhem.”
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — Dozens of people face criminal charges or suffered injuries during a five-day party in south central Kentucky billed as a “Redneck Rave.”

Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County hosted the event last week that organizers said would feature “mud, music and mayhem,” the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The crowd was estimated to be in the thousands. Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the newspaper 14 people were arrested and another 34 were...
