Public Safety Briefs: Rideshare shootout; arrest made in Boulevard murder; Labat leading city jail negotiations

By Collin Kelley
Atlanta Intown
Atlanta Intown
 9 days ago

UPDATE: Atlanta Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot two people Wednesday at a gas station in Piedmont Heights, killing one and wounding another. Nigel Nembhard, 36, was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the Atlanta Police Department. He’s being held at Fulton County Jail, according to jail records. The incident happened June 23 at 2195 Monroe Dr. Early in the morning, police said a dispute arose between a driver of a rideshare vehicle and its passengers. The driver is accused of shooting two of the passengers, leaving one dead and the other critically wounded. A third passenger fled the scene on foot, said APD.

APD investigators with the homicide unit secured arrest warrants for suspect Eddie Jackson, 52, for the charges of felony murder and aggravated assault on June 20. That same day, Jackson turned himself in at the Atlanta Police Public Safety Headquarters. Jackson is charged in the shooting death of an unidentified male at 421 Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2uqm_0adAkarU00 The AJC reports that Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is now leading negotiations to use the Atlanta Detention Center to house county prisoners. In at letter to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms,, Labat asked for 500 beds and said he would partner with the city’s programs that give vocational and educational training to inmates housed at the detention center. Bottoms’ office offered 150 beds in the facility as part of re-entry program, but Labat said he only had 10 out of 3,000 inmates who would be eligible for re-entry. Negotiations continue even as a committee is expected to be seated to consider a lease/sale of the jail to Fulton County.

