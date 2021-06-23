Your Risk Of Depression Increases By 300 Percent In A Toxic Work Environment

Being alive is expensive and so, for most of us, having a job is a necessity to survive. With the nine to five being a common way to make a living, our place of work can become like a second home, and so it stands to reason that the conditions of that environment can have a significant influence on our physical and mental wellbeing. Working in close proximity with like-minded individuals can motivate and inspire us, while working with downright bullies can achieve pretty much the opposite. Now, new research has quantified the effect a toxic work environment can have on our mood, finding that bosses who fail to prioritize their employees' mental health put them at a threefold risk of being diagnosed with depression.