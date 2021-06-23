Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Your Risk Of Depression Increases By 300 Percent In A Toxic Work Environment

By Rachael Funnell
IFLScience
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing alive is expensive and so, for most of us, having a job is a necessity to survive. With the nine to five being a common way to make a living, our place of work can become like a second home, and so it stands to reason that the conditions of that environment can have a significant influence on our physical and mental wellbeing. Working in close proximity with like-minded individuals can motivate and inspire us, while working with downright bullies can achieve pretty much the opposite. Now, new research has quantified the effect a toxic work environment can have on our mood, finding that bosses who fail to prioritize their employees' mental health put them at a threefold risk of being diagnosed with depression.

www.iflscience.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Work Environment#Bullies#Health And Safety#Psc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

Risk of autism increases with maternal depression, but not SSRI use: study

Women with depression and other mood disorders are generally advised to continue taking antidepressant medications during pregnancy. The drugs are widely considered safe, but the effect of these medications on the unborn fetus has remained a topic of some concern. Now, researchers have found that maternal psychiatric conditions—but not the use of serotonin-selective reuptake inhibitors (SSRI)—increased the risk for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and developmental delay (DD) in offspring.
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Multiple long-term physical health problems increase risk of depression later in life

Published in The Lancet Regional Health - Europe and part-funded by National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre, the study identified that people with multiple respiratory conditions were most likely to develop depression and anxiety later on. This has possible implications for future healthcare services if the Covid-19 pandemic brings about increases in long-term respiratory issues. The study confirms the importance of integrating mental health support early into care plans for those with multiple physical health conditions.
Mental HealthGrand Forks Herald

Health Fusion: Toxic workplaces and depression

No job is perfect. But if you work fulltime and your company doesn't pay much attention to its workers' mental health, your risk of major depression could soar. That's according to a study from the University of South Australia. They already knew that working long hours is a risk factor...
Career Development & Advicetheridgewoodblog.net

Struggling To Finish Your Work? Here’s How To Effectively Increase Your Concentration Levels

Wondering how you can boost your focus and mental energy? At times, you may find yourself in a difficult situation where you fail to go through a task like completing a project or writing an exam. This can be a result of reduced concentration levels which refers to the direct mental effort that you put in when you are working on something. If you often struggle to finish your work, read on to learn everything you need to know to increase your concentration levels.
Mental HealthMedical News Today

Do crystals work for anxiety and depression?

Crystals and crystal healing have become increasingly popular in recent years. People who use crystals cite their supposed healing powers and positive energy. However, there is no scientific evidence to support their use in the treatment of anxiety or depression. The New Age idea and practice of crystal healing takes...
Healthajmc.com

Work Exposure to Paraquat Not Associated With Increased Risk of Parkinson Disease, Mortality

Occupational exposure to the herbicide paraquat was not found to be associated with a greater risk of Parkinson disease or increased risk of mortality related to other causes. Amid ongoing legal proceedings examining paraquat (PQ) exposure with risk of Parkinson disease (PD), a recent study published in the Journal of Occupational Medicine and Toxicology indicates that the herbicide has no association with increased risk of PD or death from any cause.
Mental Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Toxic Workplaces Can Triple Employees' Risk of Depression

A year-long Australian population study has found that full time workers employed by organisations that fail to prioritise their employees' mental health have a threefold increased risk of being diagnosed with depression. And while working long hours is a risk factor for dying from cardiovascular disease or having a stroke,...
Thrive Global

The Effects of Poor Mental Health

Your mental health is vital to your overall well-being. Poor mental health can lead to a number of issues and problems that can occur such as mental health disorders like depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance use disorder, and more. While there therapy programs and institutions in place, like drug...
Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

The nutrients that lowered depression up to 70 percent

Omega-3 fatty acids come with huge health benefits…. From improved heart health to fighting cognitive decline to living longer, these natural powerhouses have long been used to ward off numerous chronic diseases. Now, there’s one more benefit you can get from these essential fatty acids: Significant relief from depression. But...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Study links mental health with risk of tuberculosis

New research presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) taking place online (9-12 July) shows that individuals affected by mental illnesses including depression and schizophrenia experience an increased incidence of tuberculosis (TB). TB and mental illnesses are both urgent global health priorities with a...
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Multiple Physical Morbidities Tied to Later Mental Health Disorders

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People with two or more physical health conditions are at greater risk of developing depression and anxiety later in life, according to a study published online June 22 in The Lancet Regional Health: Europe. Amy Ronaldson, Ph.D., from King's College London, and colleagues...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Many people feel 'empty' – understanding what it means is important for improving our mental health

It's likely you have felt "empty" at some point in your life—or perhaps you've heard someone else describe themselves in that way. But while this might be a relatively common feeling, it's often not spoken about as a symptom of mental health difficulties. Typically, "feelings of emptiness" are only considered as a symptom of borderline personality disorder—a mental health condition characterised by challenges with emotions, relationships to others, and feelings of chronic emptiness.
Mental HealthThe Weather Channel

Doctors' Day: Turning Spotlight on Mental Health—1 in 3 Health Workers Report Symptoms of Depression, Anxiety, PTSD

In honour of the famous physician and the former Chief Minister of West Bengal Bidhan Chandra Roy, India observes Doctors’ Day every year on July 1. Amid the ongoing war against the invisible enemy in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lifesaving role of doctors and other frontline warriors on display more than ever. As we thank these heroes of public health, it is also an apt time to acknowledge and address the grave challenges they face daily, both on and off duty.
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

One Thing That Raises Your Depression Risk by 300%, Says Study

Everyone's had a job they hated, but if your work environment rises to the level of "toxic"—which, according to the career site The Ladders, is usually characterized as being led by one or more toxic leaders, having poor or non-existent procedures that aren't executed, and having abysmal communication patterns—a new study published in the British Medical Journal has provided at least one reason for you to get a new job, assuming you're not looking for one already.
Mental HealthNursing Times

Resource: 4 Mental Health’s wellbeing plan and safety plan

Nursing Times has collected information on a series of free virtual courses and resources that are relevant to the Covid-19: Are You OK? campaign and being offered by a variety of organisations, unions and charities. The company 4 Mental Health, which develops training courses for a range of professionals and...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Eating This Type of Diet Increases Your Chronic Pain Risk, New Study Finds

An estimated 20.4% of U.S. adults live with chronic pain, with individuals aged 65 and older most likely to report suffering from the condition. While there are many medications that aim to ease the burden of chronic pain once it has already developed, new research suggests that there may be a means by which you can reduce your chronic pain risk—and all it takes is a few dietary modifications.