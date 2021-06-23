This Twitch Stream Ended In A Terrifying Robbery

Following the fiasco of the hot tub meta, Twitch has found a new fixation: ASMR streams where the streamer licks the microphone while wearing trendy TikTok leggings. Throughout the month of May, the hot tub meta presided over the platform, as streamers dressed in swimwear and sitting in paddling pools were at the top of the pile in the Just Chatting category. As well as offering a casual chat with their audience, these content creators would play games like Mario Kart 8 and complete challenges once they'd surpassed a certain number of subscribers. The majority of the people engaging with this trend were women, and as their popularity climbed and climbed on the front page of Twitch, more and more people weighed in with their opinion on these performances. Valorant streamer Félix "xqcow" Lengyel called the meta "trash" and "the most pathetic thing we've seen on Twitch in forever," whereas others have identified the double standard that's being displayed by detractors. "We live in a world where it's okay for men to sexualize women in media all the time. The minute a woman owns her own sexuality it's somehow...*gasp* immoral!" saidstreamer and cosplayer Hillary "Pokket" Nicole.