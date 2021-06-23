Cancel
Public Safety

This Twitch Stream Ended In A Terrifying Robbery

By Brittany Alva
svg.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDangerous things occasionally happen on stream, and it's almost never something that the streamers involved anticipate will happen. In the case of South African streamer msbandiit, she ended up catching attempted robbers on camera when they broke into her house during a livestream of "Call of Duty: Warzone." Warning: This...

www.svg.com
#South African#Warzone
Public Safety
Twitch
Youtube
