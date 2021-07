Back in September of last year, the x86 version of the Samsung Galaxy Book S failed to wow us with its performance and battery life. This ultralight laptop is powered by Intel's Lakefield-based Core i5-L16G7 processor, which was the company's first attempt at creating a hybrid processor with a big.Little architecture consisting of performance and efficiency cores. Back then, we discovered that the Arm64 version of this machine, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx under its hood, was both faster and longer-lasting on its battery. At the time we wondered if the x86 version of Windows really knew the difference between the Tremont-based efficiency cores and the lone performance core on board Lakefield. Fast forward nine months, and a leaked ISO for a preview version of Windows 11 gives us cause to revisit this machine to see what's changed, if anything with Microsoft's scheduler that theoretically should be more optimized for hybrid architectures.