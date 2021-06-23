LIVE CHAT: LCAP and what that means for high-needs LBUSD students

Community Editorial Board member Mariela Salgado talks with education equity advocates about a budget plan meant to help marginalized students and expected to be voted on by the Long Beach Unified School District Board of Education on Wednesday.

The Local Control and Accountability Plan was the subject of a complaint in 2017 that accused LBUSD of misallocating funds earmarked for high-needs students. A settlement was reached the next year.

Salgado spoke with Nicole Ochi, senior attorney of education equity at Public Advocates, and Angelica Salazar, director of education equity at Children’s Defense Fund-California who have been part of the discussions since then.

The school board is expected to discuss and vote on the LCAP plan during its meeting today at 5 p.m. via simulcast here .

