What are the five songs that define your life? It's easy to create a list of your favorite songs (even though they may change often), but far more difficult to trim a list down to just five songs; songs that have a deeply personal meaning to you or that motivate you or describe your life in some way. They may wind up being your favorite songs, but the interesting part is trying to narrow your list down to just five. It's harder to do than it sounds and it provides a good look into each person. Here's a look at the five songs for Bob Malone.