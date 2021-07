There are a lot of construction projects going on in EPCOT as Disney continues to make progress on the EPCOT Transformation. We are quickly approaching the debut of the new attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and the new dining location, La Creperie De Paris, but there are still more projects slated for the park. We’ve been watching as the new Creations Shop is added to Future World and now there’s another attraction that is kicking off in the area!