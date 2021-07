Quick, answer this question: name a spot in North America where bison roam free, where they are not confined by fences, cattle guards or riders. Yellowstone National Park? Not really, since they may be allowed outside the park during winter, they are then hazed by riders back into the park in spring. Antelope Island State Park in the Great Salt Lake? True, no fences but the surrounding lake and a cattle guard on the causeway keeps them from crossing to the mainland. South Dakota’s Custer State Park? No, since fences outside the park stop wandering bison.