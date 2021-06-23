Congrats to Our Father’s Day Griddle Grill Giveaway Winner!

It’s hard to think of a four-word combination that suggests a more satisfying fast-food breakfast than “honey butter chicken biscuit.” Texans fortunate enough to live in Whataburger country, where the sandwich is one of the chain’s most iconic menu items, have an understanding: the rest of the country can have their McMuffins or Croissan’wiches, we’ve got the honey butter chicken biscuit, its very name a tantalizing combination of four foodstuffs that all make one another better, each compounded by the next until the anticipated piquant pleasures multiply exponentially. “Honey” is good, “honey butter” is really, really good, “honey butter chicken” is great, and putting it all on a biscuit is perhaps the most delicious way one can receive 560 calories to start the day from a person on the other side of a drive-through window in exchange for a mere $2.89.