Skylar Astin Pulls From The Greats On His Original Song & Solo Debut, “Without You”
We can’t help but celebrate the fact that Skylar Astin has dropped solo music. The remarkable performer of the stage and screen is more versatile with his robust vocal ability and knack for incorporating hard-hitting emotions into his vocals than most these days. Therefore, it only makes sense that as we celebrate him joining the music industry as a full-fledged artist now that his soon-to-be hit, “Without You” is out – which has its own celebratory qualities laced deep within.www.theaquarian.com