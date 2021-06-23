Skylar Astin Pulls From The Greats On His Original Song & Solo Debut, “Without You”

MADISYN unleashes her powerful voice on her debut single, a song she tells HL is all about learning how she doesn’t ‘need a boyfriend in my life to feel worthy.’. A valuable life lesson lies in the heart of MADISYN (aka Madisyn Shipman’s) “Flying Solo”: you can reach the heights of happiness when you don’t have the dead weight of a bad relationship holding you down. In the debut single from the singer/actress/dancer, MADISYN addresses an ex, seemingly after some time has passed since their breakup. While the unnamed boy seems interested in rekindling the romance, she is too busy looking forward to her new date. “Yeah, I said it / I can do way better / boy, moving on is not about you / young and independent / I highly recommend it / boy, I don’t think we need a round two.”