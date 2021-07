Designer Emilie Lemardeley left a lively area of Paris about six years ago for the quiet suburb of Clamart, where little houses and gardens contribute to a French village atmosphere. “We were looking to slow things down and wanted more space,” she notes. “One really feels elsewhere, [like] a peaceful galaxy, out of time and place.” Indeed, poetic musings aside, the home that Lemardeley has created for herself and her family is decidedly unexpected and definitely, a world all its own.