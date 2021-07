Republican legislators in the neighboring state of Ohio want to take necessary steps to screen the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The new oversight of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or SNAP — would, if passed, require beneficiaries to notify the state of changes in income, cooperate with child support enforcement and comply with asset tests. The asset limits do not apply to homes worth less than $600,000 or to cars used to transport beneficiaries to work or with a resale value of less than $4,650.