New Haven County, CT

UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson and Stefanie Dolson 'part of history' on U.S. Olympic 3-on-3 team

By Doug Bonjour
New Haven Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Lou Samuelson hardly ever imagined 3-on-3 basketball would be her path to the Olympics — and for good reason. Until this year, it wasn’t even a possibility. “Being an Olympian is something that I’ve always dreamed of since I’ve been little, playing basketball and watching the USA team always go for gold,” Samuelson said Wednesday. “To actually achieve it, and do it in a different route than I might have thought at first because this wasn’t an option growing up, it’s just really cool to be a part of this first group.

www.nhregister.com
