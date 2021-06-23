Isko Shows Students the Ropes of Sustainable Fashion in New Partnership
The future of fashion is contingent on buy-in from the young generations. Younger demographics are to credit for new denim trends, trading in skinny silhouettes for looser, more inclusive fits and damaging consumption habits for more sustainably focused shopping. It’s why many throughout the denim industry look to young professionals for guidance as they move forward, and why others like Turkish denim mill Isko set their sights on educating students slated for the fashion sector.sourcingjournal.com