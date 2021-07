More than 20 years later, the world is still mourning the shocking death of Princess Diana, who was only 37 years old at the time of the fatal car crash in Paris in 1997. According to friends, the "people's princess" had been at a high point in her life, and was looking forward to the future and making a fresh start. Richard Kay, Diana's final phone call and a close personal friend, revealed in a new documentary what had been at the top of her to-do list.