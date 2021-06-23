Live: Watch Bellator 261 media day video for ‘Johnson vs Moldavsky’

Ryan Bader’s inactivity as undisputed Bellator MMA heavyweight champion has opened the door to others who wish to pursue gold within the division. Timothy Johnson will lock horns with Valentin Moldavsky for the interim heavyweight title in the Bellator 261 headliner on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Johnson enters the cage on the strength of a three-fight winning streak. He last appeared at Bellator 248 on Oct. 10, when he eked out a split decision over Cheick Kongo and cemented himself as a serious contender for the interim throne. Moldavsky, meanwhile, has rattled off five consecutive victories since he suffered the lone setback on his resume: a split decision loss to Amir Aliakbari in the semifinals of the 2016 Rizin Fighting Federation Openweight Grand Prix. The Fedor Emelianenko protégé last competed at Bellator 244, where he laid claim to a unanimous decision over Roy Nelson on Aug. 21.