Live: Watch Bellator 261 media day video for ‘Johnson vs Moldavsky’
Bellator 261: "Johnson vs Moldavsky" will take place later this week (Fri., June 25, 2021) at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Headlining the Showtime-televised event will be an interim Heavyweight title fight between No. 1-ranked Timothy Johnson taking on Valentin Moldavsky. The winner is expected to face current champion, Ryan Bader, in a title unification bout once "Darth" is done with the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix.