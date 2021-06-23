Jurassic World Evolution 2 Editions Explained

For almost thirty years, audience have been thrilled by the genetically engineered prehistoric beasts of the Jurassic Park franchise, but 2022 may see the series’ biggest installment to date. We’re talking about next summer’s Jurassic World: Dominion, the final entry in a trilogy of movies about the legacy of John Hammond’s doomed dinosaur theme park. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen teaser images and a poster, but now we have our first look at some footage courtesy of an awesome teaser trailer that you can check out up above.