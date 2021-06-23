In the Race Toward Hyperautomation, How Can You Avoid Being Left in the Dust?

As the world around us accelerates, the cloud helps us keep pace, achieve more, and focus on the future. If you ask a typical project manager how their day is going, more often than not they will draw the analogy of a circus plate-spinning act — where a performer runs back and forth in an increasingly frantic manner — trying to prevent plates falling to the floor. During the final moments before the inevitable loss of a perfectly good dinner service, strategy devolves into “just in time” disaster prevention. It’s a great analogy because it illustrates the finite resource in the situation — the human.