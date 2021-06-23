Cancel
Business

Lisa Hau of Bidstack: “Devoting time for reflection, often”

By Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiplomatic communication is indispensable when navigating a team in a dynamic environment. It is important to have honest conversations as needed to provide the opportunity to re-align. As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lisa Hau,...

thriveglobal.com
BusinessLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Bidstack Group (BIDS)

Certain information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as applied in the United Kingdom. Upon publication of this Announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain. 1 July...
Forbes

Freelance Voices: MASH Shares The Stories Of Australian Freelancers

This is the second article in our series “Freelance Voices,” and celebrates the experience of freelancers in Australia. As a side project to the Global Survey on Freelancing the Agile Talent Collaborative is leading together with the University of Toronto, I’m inviting platforms in different countries to share their freelancers’ experience: the work, life, challenges, and the impact of remote work and Covid. For Australia, which boasted over four million full- and part-time freelancers in 2015, and continued to grow rapidly since then, it’s my pleasure to introduce Mash, a fast growing freelance platform operating from Melbourne, working across SE Asia and globally, and collaborating with clients like Breitling and ONE Championship. MASH is disrupting traditional marketing and advertising agency work, and delivering innovative solutions to great companies in Australia, Europe and the US. Although the Mash platform includes a rich mix of senior independent professionals from many countries, this report focuses on their Australian freelancers.
BusinessThrive Global

Courtney Townsend of Duck Creek Technologies: “Be authentic”

Be authentic, even if that is not always popular. You do not have to be liked by everyone, but always be fair and consistent. Most people will not fault you for that approach. As a part of our interview series called “Women Of The C-Suite”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Courtney Townsend, Chief People Officer at Duck Creek Technologies.
LifestyleThrive Global

Digital Nomad Lifestyle: “Start sooner.” An interview with Neville Mehra.

Today I had the pleasure of interviewing Neville Mehra, Principal of Nampora Consulting. Neville has been a full-time digital nomad since 2007, and now lives nomadically with his wife and child and helps entrepreneurs start earning money remotely. with their own digital business. What was your inspiration for living and...
BusinessTimes Union

Acumen Information Systems Chosen to Serve RKL eSolutions Sage 300 ERP Practice

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. RKL eSolutions is transitioning the Sage 300 client base to Acumen Information Systems effective July 1st, 2021. Acumen and RKL have worked together for many years sharing resources, knowledge and client projects. RKL considered several other Sage 300 Partners, but the choice to choose Acumen was made easier because of their existing relationship.
President & CEO of MES Keynote Speaker at Presidents' Forum

Our CEO & President, Hiten Shah, participated as one of the keynote speakers at The Presidents’ Forum of Columbus event. Hiten was one of the first speakers to kick off the event and had 30 minutes to discuss a plethora of topics, including the future of MES, hind sighting last year and overcoming the challenges of COVID-19, company growth strategies, and advice on how others can grow and succeed their businesses. Hiten brings years of global leadership and entrepreneurship experience to the event and was highly prepared to share his insights with the attendees. What left many in excitement was his advice on how to survive as a business during a global pandemic and growth strategies during and after COVID-19.
BusinessThrive Global

Anthony Caterino: “Think outside and in”

Establish a disciplined and repeatable end-to-end process for getting new products to market quickly and at scale. A lot of companies tend to do a tremendous amount of design up front, sweat the equity, and then bring out something that’s a flop, meaning all that money and time is wasted.
EconomyCourier News

Top of Mind CRO Nick Belenky honored as 2021 HousingWire Marketing Leader

ATLANTA, Ga., July 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced HousingWire has selected Chief Revenue Officer Nick Belenky as a 2021 Marketing Leader. In its inaugural year, the HousingWire Marketing Leaders award program “celebrates the most creative and influential marketing minds of the housing economy” who “have a track record of transforming brands, leading teams and driving business results within their industries.”
Businessthecustomer.net

Merkle Promotes Niyi Duro-Emanuel to SVP UK Strategy Team Lead

Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company and part of dentsu, has promoted Niyi Duro-Emanuel to the newly created role of practice lead of the UK Strategy team to drive client progress and transformation. In this new role, Duro-Emanuel is responsible for leading Merkle’s team of 40...
Businessfranchising.com

Growing Glass Franchise Welcomes New Creative Services Manager

Early last quarter, after an exhaustive, months-long search, The Glass Guru welcomed a new Creative Services Manager to the company’s team of Marketing professionals. Lee McKinzey came aboard in early Q2 to facilitate the inbound creative requests coming from The Glass Guru franchisees, as well as all creative needs for The Glass Guru brand. Lee’s agency experience really made her well suited to the role, as The Glass Guru acts as a full-service marketing agency for the company’s franchisees.
EconomyThrive Global

5 Benefits of a Business Merger

Do own a company? Are you thinking about selling out to a larger company? Or maybe you want to expand your business by buying up another company and bringing them together. So what do you need to know if you are considering a business merger? What pitfalls will you encounter along the way and how do you avoid them? Here’s everything you need to know.
NFLHouston Chronicle

Notion Consulting Announces Strategic Advisory Board To Provide Strategic and Operational Perspectives, Ideas, and Advocacy

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Notion Consulting, a global change-leadership consultancy, announced the launch of its inaugural Strategic Advisory Board. The company’s two senior partners, Christine Andrukonis and Diana Vienne, have tapped four renowned industry thought leaders to provide external strategic and operational perspectives, ideas, and advocacy, to empower the consulting firm’s continued growth. Based in the New York City metropolitan area and recently celebrating their six-year anniversary, Notion Consulting’s team is comprised of a diverse set of change and transformation consultants and creatives that span three continents.
Career Development & Advicethemreport.com

Gamechangers: Leadership Advice and Tools That Enhance Careers

Editor's note: This feature appears in the July 2021 edition of MReport Magazine, available here. Over the years and throughout roles, people often receive something that sticks with them, and which helps them become the leader or employee they strive to be. Whether it is excellent advisors, managers, and mentors, or a book, leadership course, and so on, there is always a source to greatness. For those in leadership roles, the goal is to strive toward becoming that person for your team: a confidant and advisor, as well as the person to lean on when they’re facing challenges.
BusinessThe Poultry Site

David Bravo appointed Chief Science Officer at Nutreco

With immediate effect, David Bravo has joined Nutreco as Chief Science Officer (CScO) to lead the company’s new fundamental research unit, which will bring ideas to proof of concept and replenish the company’s new product pipeline. David joined the company from Land O’Lakes feed business unit, where he was most recently Director Innovation & Technology Scouting.
Amomama

Car Salesman Humiliates Poor Man, Gets Taught a Lesson

A car salesman tells a poor man to go away because there’s no way he can afford anything in the dealership but learns a humbling lesson the very next day. Cole Jackson always considered himself an amazing salesman. He had the kind of charisma that could convince people to buy anything wherever he worked. However, he also had a keen eye for spotting the best customers.
Economytechstartups.com

Leadership lessons for startup founders

Happy Friday. As we all know, the startup journey is not easy, and building a successful startup is not for the faint of heart. It is fraught with risks, challenges, obstacles, and hardship. As Sumner Redstone once said, “Success is not built on success. It’s built on failure. It’s built on frustration. Sometimes it’s built on catastrophe.” So every Friday, we love to share inspirational stories and messages to encourage and motivate entrepreneurs and startup founders through their startup journey.
EducationPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Juhina Elmajdoub, ESADE Business School

“Libyan Canadian adventurer and scholar, experiencing the world through travel, work, books and people.”. Fun fact about yourself: Inspired by my love of Korean pop culture, I self-taught myself Korean and achieved B1 level proficiency. Undergraduate School and Degree: Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, Masters of Applied science in...