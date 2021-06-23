Playdemic Is Electronic Arts Fourth Acquisition This Year But Stock Remains Sluggish
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) today announced that it has acquired Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic for $1.4 billion in cash. Playdemic is a mobile gaming company known for its popular game Golf Clash, which has more than 80 million downloads globally to date. Electronic Arts has been on an acquisition spree, with Playdemic being its fourth major acquisition this year. Earlier this year, the company acquired Codemasters, Metalhead Software, and Glu Mobile.www.forbes.com