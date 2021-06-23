Playdemic Is Electronic Arts Fourth Acquisition This Year But Stock Remains Sluggish

Electronic Arts revealed the details of all their events being tied to EA Play Live in the month of July, including the main event. In total, the company has five that spread across multiple areas of what EA Games, DICE, Respawn Entertainment, EA Sports, BioWare, and more have got going on. That said, not every game people are hoping for is going to be revealed during these events, much like everyone didn't get what they wanted out of E3 or Summer Game Fest or Nintendo Direct. That said, here's the rundown from the company of what we can expect and when.