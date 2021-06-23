Cancel
Public Health

Merkel wants European states to require travelers from Britain to quarantine

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rviv_0adAhzeC00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the last session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag before federal elections, in Berlin, Germany, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she would like other European countries to require people entering them from countries where there are high levels of the Delta variant, like Britain, to go into quarantine, as is the case in Germany.

"In our country, if you come from Great Britain, you have to go into quarantine - and that's not the case in every European country, and that's what I would like to see," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

