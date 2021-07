Apple released watchOS 8 beta 2 to developers last week, the software landed at the same time as the second beta of iOS 15. We have already seen what is new in iOS 15 and now we get to have a kook at watchOS 8 beta 2 in action, lets find out what changes there are in this release. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at what is new in the second beta of watchOS 8.