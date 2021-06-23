Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Stanley S. Litow of Duke University: “Make College an Option for All”

By Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake College an Option for All: I would want to ensure that all students have the opportunity to complete college. P-TECH is a great way to make this possible. Not only do students earn a high school diploma, but also an associate degree — all at virtually no cost to districts, too. We have been thrilled that 80 percent of P-TECH students go on to finish a four-year bachelor’s degree and have had few, if any restrictions, regarding an academic or career focus. Many P-TECH students who completed their college degrees concurrent with their high school diploma were low achievers and many were special needs students, but given the right opportunity, they succeeded.

thriveglobal.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke University#Technical University#An Education#University System#Columbia University#The Ibm Foundation#Ibm#Teachers College Press#The Urban Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Tesla
Related
CollegesBoston Herald

Northeastern University begins formal talks to combine with Oakland’s Mills College

Northeastern University announced that it will begin formal talks to combine with Mills College, a liberal arts school of just under 1,000 students in Oakland, Calif. “Renowned for its preeminence in women’s leadership, access, equity, and social justice, Mills College has been a pillar of educational opportunity for more than a century,” Northeastern President Joseph Aoun said in a letter late last week. “Northeastern’s history and enduring focus on inclusion and empowering people from all backgrounds to realize educational and lifelong success is in perfect congruence with Mills and its ideals.”
Pittsburgh, PAptproductsonline.com

University of Pittsburgh’s DPT Education Program Now Offers a Hybrid Option

The University of Pittsburgh School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences (SHRS) is expanding access to its number one-ranked Doctor of Physical Therapy program and its Master of Science in physician assistant studies program by offering both in a hybrid online/in-person format. Pitt is among the first higher education institutions to...
California StateRapid City Journal

Northern State University's new president comes from California college

Neal Schnoor has been named as the new president of Northern State University. Schnoor is currently the chief of staff to the president at California State University Long Beach. The South Dakota Board of Regents announced Tuesday he will become NSU's 18th president on July 1. He replaces Timothy Downs, who resigned from the position in April.
Springfield, MOevangel.edu

Evangel University recognized as College of Distinction

Evangel University is honored to again be named a College of Distinction for 2021-2022. The recognition comes with a special focus on Evangel’s Departments of Business and Education. For more than 20 years, the educational research group has pointed students to schools that offer remarkable experiences that help them learn,...
New York City, NYpace.edu

Pace University Receives $2M Federal Grant for Nursing

PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y. (June 30, 2021) – Pace University’s College of Health Professions has received a nearly $2 million federal grant to increase opportunities and retention for historically underrepresented minorities in the field of nursing. The prestigious Nursing Workforce Diversity grant is funded through the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration...
Parkersburg, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

University HQ says WVU Parkersburg is state’s most affordable college

PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg is again the most affordable college in West Virginia as ranked by University HQ. “Once again, this rating demonstrates that high quality is not measured by high cost. Our programs are competitive in quality with any programs nationally at a comparably resourced university,” President Chris Gilmer said. “Our faculty and staff are top-notch, and we are committed to one major goal in all we do: student success.”
Marion, NCMcDowell News

McDowell students excel at colleges and universities

Katherine Orndoff of Marion graduates from Campbell Law. Katherine Orndoff of Marion is among the 166 graduates that Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law conferred Juris Doctor degrees upon on May 7 at Red Hat Amphitheater during its 43rd hooding and graduation ceremony. Dean J. Rich Leonard also bestowed 11 Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees on behalf of the Nottingham Law School, United Kingdom.
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Mikaela Medeiros, University of Florida (Warrington)

“Inclusive, dedicated, and service-driven- I strive for positive impact in my work and the world.”. Fun fact about yourself: I was a coxswain on the rowing team in college. Undergraduate School and Degree: Georgetown University, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Where was the last place you worked before enrolling...
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Rohan Shamapant, Georgetown University (McDonough)

“Service leader looking to infuse business with meaning, leadership with joy, and life with contemplation.”. I rehearsed and played a full gig on bass guitar with a big brass band at the beautiful & historic Blue Nile venue in New Orleans!. Undergraduate School and Degree:University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)...
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Jake Frego, Indiana University (Kelley)

“Man of faith committed to direct service of my community and the world.”. Fun fact about yourself: I enjoy working on my family’s farm, comprised primarily of vineyards, in southwest Michigan. Undergraduate School and Degree: University of Notre Dame, Finance. Where was the last place you worked before enrolling in...
CollegesPleasanton Weekly

The Illusion of Test Optional Colleges

With the COVID-19 epidemic and the onset of nearly universal distance learning for all high school students, both parents and students have been relieved to hear that many college admission procedures are going “test optional” this year. While “test optional” does mean that standardized tests like the ACT and the SAT are not required, these tests remain optional which means the student can elect to submit them as part of their application.
Collegesmit.edu

Three from MIT receive 2021 Hertz Foundation Fellowships

The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation has selected three MIT students as recipients of its prestigious fellowships this year: Allen Liu ’20, Alex Miller ’21, and Isabelle Yan Phinney ’20. In addition, two Hertz Fellows from other undergraduate institutions will soon join the MIT community as doctoral students: Kartik Chandra (computer science), and Alexander Zlokapa (physics).
Stanford, CAPoets and Quants

Meet Andrew Leon Hanna, Stanford Graduate School Of Business

Place of residence: Jacksonville, Florida / Stanford, California. Fun fact about yourself: Jacksonville, my hometown, is on the same exact latitude line as Cairo, the capital of my parents’ native country. Only sort of fun, and only sort of about myself…. Undergraduate and Business School programs: M.B.A., Stanford Graduate School...
Omaha, NEunomaha.edu

Juan Casas Named Acting Dean for Graduate Studies

Casas will lead Graduate Studies in an interim capacity while Dean of Graduate Studies Deborah Smith-Howell serves as UNO Chancellor Joanne Li’s Chief of Staff through the end of 2021. search keywords:. Chancellor Li. Juan Casas. University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) Associate Dean for Graduate Studies Juan Casas, Ph.D.,...
Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Daily Record

Edward Waters College transitions to university

More than 150 years since its founding, Edward Waters College is Edward Waters University. The new name and other milestones were presented June 30. A news release states the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approved the institution’s level change from a baccalaureate to master’s level degree-granting entity, allowing Edward Waters the opportunity to offer graduate programs for the first time in the school’s history.
Riverside, CARedlands Daily Facts

UC Riverside will help with slavery database co-created by new dean

For Daryle Williams, a new dean at UC Riverside, higher education is about understanding one’s experiences through the stories of others — piecing together detailed histories, putting real faces to numbers. Williams, a historian and former associate dean at the University of Maryland, is bringing the online database Enslaved.org to...