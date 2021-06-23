Stanley S. Litow of Duke University: “Make College an Option for All”

Make College an Option for All: I would want to ensure that all students have the opportunity to complete college. P-TECH is a great way to make this possible. Not only do students earn a high school diploma, but also an associate degree — all at virtually no cost to districts, too. We have been thrilled that 80 percent of P-TECH students go on to finish a four-year bachelor’s degree and have had few, if any restrictions, regarding an academic or career focus. Many P-TECH students who completed their college degrees concurrent with their high school diploma were low achievers and many were special needs students, but given the right opportunity, they succeeded.