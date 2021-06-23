Cancel
Scooter Braun Says Taylor Swift's Team "Refused" His Offer to Sell Back Master Recordings

By Mike Vulpo
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScooter Braun can't seem to shake off this controversial deal. Back in November 2020, the music producer made headlines after he reportedly sold Big Machine Label Group, which includes the master rights for Taylor Swift's first six albums. According to the Grammy winner, she hoped to make a deal with Scooter to regain ownership of her masters. Ultimately, however, an agreement was never reached.

E! News

E! News

