Scooter Braun Says Taylor Swift's Team "Refused" His Offer to Sell Back Master Recordings
Scooter Braun can't seem to shake off this controversial deal. Back in November 2020, the music producer made headlines after he reportedly sold Big Machine Label Group, which includes the master rights for Taylor Swift's first six albums. According to the Grammy winner, she hoped to make a deal with Scooter to regain ownership of her masters. Ultimately, however, an agreement was never reached.www.eonline.com