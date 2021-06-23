Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Where Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Stands Today

By Samantha Schnurr
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: See Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Flirty Reunion. It was the "Hi Aniston" heard practically around the world. It's been almost a year since the Internet basically lost it over Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's virtual reunion during the Sept. 17 premiere of Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. As fans may recall, the two stars, who were married for nearly five years before announcing their separation in 2005, exchanged pleasantries that instantly became the stuff of online dissection—just like their backstage reunion months earlier at the 2020 SAG Awards.

www.eonline.com
Community Policy
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
E! News

E! News

92K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Dane Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Knox Jolie-Pitt, 12, Is Dad Brad Pitt’s Mini-Me On Lunch Date With Mom Angelina & Brother Pax, 17

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Knox proved he’s taking after his dad when he stepped out in New York looking just like the A-list actor’s mini-me. Angelina Jolie has stepped out in New York City for some quality time with two of her sons, 17-year-old Pax and 12-year-old Knox. The A-lister looked gorgeous in a silk, black jumpsuit when she arrived at Momofuku Noodle Bar in Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood. The 46-year-old actress wore a black protective face mask and black pumps, as she carried a brown shoulder bag and styled her dark tresses in loose waves.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Custody Battle With Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's Kids Had A Special Surprise For Mom's 46th Birthday

Angelina Jolie has seemingly had a tough past few years. Her personal life has been heavily clouded by her divorce from Brad Pitt and the custody battle for their minor children, which at times have gotten surprisingly ugly with allegations of abuse in the relationship. It’s been a five-year fight for the two Hollywood A-Listers, and it seems like Jolie could use a little reprieve from it all. It looks like she got just that when her children treated her to a special surprise for her 46th birthday this past weekend.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston moved by the confession of one of her colleagues in “Friends”

The reunion chapter of “Friends” left more than one memorable moment for fans, as well as heartfelt statements like those of Matthew Perry about their infighting. The actor who gave life to Chandler Bing He confessed to experiencing terrible episodes of anxiety as part of the pressures of his character, which moved Jennifer Aniston, who regretted not helping him in time.
CelebritiesGrazia

What's Behind These New Brad Pitt And Lykke Li Rumours?

In the world of celebrity, new rumours emerge every single day. Some turn out to be true. Others not. But if you take early rumbles with a pinch of salt, it's sometimes fun to see where things go, celebrate when some are confirmed - like the return of Bennifer! - and wonder how the fake ones ever started in the first place. That's certainly the case with an interesting new rumour: that Brad Pitt is dating singer Lykke Li.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie Has Been Spotted At Her Ex Husband’s Apartment

Is it just us, or does it seems like everyone is getting back with their exes this summer?! First, there was the reunion that set things off: Bennifer 2.0. Then, there was Kanye West being spotted with his ex-boo Irina Shayk in France. But even Bennifer couldn’t have prepared us for Angelina Jolie’s reunion with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller in New York City. Yep, hot girl summer is taking a turn, ladies.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Who Is Angelina Jolie Dating? She May Have Reunited With This Famous Ex

Actress Angelina Jolie is arguably one of the biggest stars of Hollywood, but she hasn't always been lucky in love. Following the dissolution of her marriage to Brad Pitt, the other half of the couple known as 'Brangelina,' fans have been curious if either A-list star has found romance again. Who is Angelina Jolie dating now? Here's everything we know about her dating life.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Friends' Reunion Bonus Footage: Matt LeBlanc Reveals Jennifer Aniston's 'Tell' When She's About to Break Character

The Friends reunion special on HBO Max offered fans a sunny and nostalgic look behind the scenes of their favorite sitcom, and in a new video for The Late Late Show, host James Corden visited the set ahead of filming to get even more of an inside scoop. Corden, who was not a popular addition to the reunion, quizzed the group about memories from their time filming the show, and their answers proved how fond they all are of each other to this day.
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

Angelina Jolie Just Reunited With Her Ex-Husband After Appealing Brad Pitt’s Custody Win

Round two? Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller may be back together as the Maleficent actress’ custody case with her other ex-husband, Brad Pitt, continues. In photos obtained by Page Six, Jolie was seen arriving at Miller’s apartment in Dumbo, Brooklyn, on the night of Friday, June 11, for what looked like a date. The Oscar winner was photographed in a tan trench coat and a face mask with a Louis Vuitton bag and a bottle of Peter Michael wine, which retails for more than $200 a pop.
MusicGossip Cop

John Mayer, Jennifer Aniston Secretly Dating Again?

Are Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer an item again? That was one tabloid’s story earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Jennifer Aniston And John Mayer On ‘Secret Dates’?. Back in April, Woman’s Day reported Jennifer Aniston and her ex-boyfriend John Mayer had been meeting up in secret for...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Jennifer Aniston No Longer Friends With ‘Disgraced’ Jimmy Kimmel

Is Jennifer Aniston avoiding Jimmy Kimmel after his blackface scandal? That was one tabloid’s story last year. Gossip Cop investigates. Last July, the National Enquirer reported that Jennifer Aniston is no longer socializing with Jimmy Kimmel. The magazine asserted that Aniston has “dropped her disgraced pal like a bad habit” after Kimmel was caught in a blackface scandal. Last year, it was revealed Kimmel had worn blackface and used the N-word in various comedy sketched in the 1990s.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Er, Jennifer Aniston Said a Male Actor From 'Friends' Was Unpleasant on Set

Remember last month when everyone was jazzed about the Friends reunion? Saaaame—everything was right in the world because the gang was back together to bring us laughs, memories, and tears if I'm being honest. But as it turns out, a mysterious guest actor wasn't so pleasant to work with on set back in the day, according to Jennifer Aniston.
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Susan Sarandon recalls working with Brad Pitt in ‘Thelma & Louise’: ‘He’s not just a really gorgeous face’

Brad Pitt left an unforgettable impression on Susan Sarandon. The actress starred in the 1991 film "Thelma & Louise" alongside Geena Davis, a trailblazing classic about two women who embark on a road trip that soon devolves into a crime spree. The movie, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, also features a young Pitt, who starred as a cowboy drifter.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie Turn Heads With Rumored Date

Watch: Angelina Jolie Reveals She Split From Brad Pitt for Kids' "Wellbeing" Well, this is a couple people certainly didn't feel coming. Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd (née Abel Makkonen Tesfaye), were spotted out and about together at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. per The Sun. "The...