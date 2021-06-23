Jennifer Aniston Reveals Where Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Stands Today

Angelina Jolie has seemingly had a tough past few years. Her personal life has been heavily clouded by her divorce from Brad Pitt and the custody battle for their minor children, which at times have gotten surprisingly ugly with allegations of abuse in the relationship. It’s been a five-year fight for the two Hollywood A-Listers, and it seems like Jolie could use a little reprieve from it all. It looks like she got just that when her children treated her to a special surprise for her 46th birthday this past weekend.