Homes in Wimbledon Around the Famed All England Lawn Tennis Club Command a Hefty Premium

WIMBLEDON, England -- LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Sebastian Korda of the United States has achieved another milestone in his breakout year by making the schedule to play on Wimbledon's Centre Court for the first time. Korda will face No. 22-seeded Daniel Evans of Britain there on Friday. The 20-year-old Korda has won two matches playing in the tournament for the first time, which will improve his career-high ranking of No. 50. Also scheduled on Centre Court is two-time champion Andy Murray, who is coming off a five-set victory and will face No. 10 Denis Shapovalov. No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic will be a heavy favorite against American qualifier Denis Kudla, a tour veteran ranked 114th. Only three of the 11 highest-ranked women made it to the third round, and those surviving include No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and No. 7 Iga Swiatek. Sabalenka, a Grand Slam underachiever playing in Wimbledon's round of 32 for the first time, faces qualifier María Camila Osorio Serrano. Swiatek faces Irina-Camelia Begu.