Darro Chea: “There is no such thing as an overnight success”

By Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no such thing as an overnight success. I spent so much time ruminating about how my first song ever was going to make waves and get everyone listening. In reality the only people that listened to my music at first were my friends and family. Luckily, I had a lot more unreleased music which I continued to put out for the rest of the year, and I started to see my audience grow. I realized that consistent sustained promotion is the way to go.

Worldanalogplanet.com

Masabumi Kikuchi’s Virtuosic Swan Song Hanamichi Is Worth A Listen

Influenced by Thelonious Monk and Duke Ellington, Masabumi Kikuchi studied music at the Tokyo Arts College High School. Thanks to a string of successful bossa nova records with saxophonist Sadeo Watanabe, Kikuchi became one of Japan’s best-known jazz musicians: throughout his career, he played with Gil Evans, Elvin Jones, Sonny Rollins, Joe Henderson, Bill Laswell, Paul Motian, and even Miles Davis. The vast majority of his solo records or sessions as leader are out-of-print and unavailable in America; most accessible are his recordings in Motian’s trio and a couple late period ECM releases. In those later years, Kikuchi recorded a wealth of improvisational “floating sound and harmony,” though never released any of it. He told Ben Ratliff in 2012, “I never felt virtuosic at all, in my life, even for a moment. Because I don’t have technique. So I’ve had to develop my own language.”
MusicThrive Global

Quick Note Diary: Jimmy O #Haiti

There are those moments when you find yourself somewhat perplexed, when having come across a song and artist, who has passed on. Initially, as a writer, you wonder if you should write about the person; especially, when you don’t comprehend the language. Of course, being no stranger to Haitian-Creole, or the Haitian-American community, such is not unfamiliar to me. It’s just that I don’t understand what’s being said. Yet, that will not deter an article from being written; especially, when it comes to the late, musical artist, who is being featured.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Strange Fruit,” Billie Holiday

Some songwriters write for an entire lifetime and never see much success, or never have their work publicly acknowledged, good as it may be. And then there are writers who seem to just be in the right place at the right time, who haven’t put all that much elbow grease into it, but still hit the jackpot when a song they wrote, or co-wrote, makes them a million bucks.
MusicNPR

Bruce Springsteen: On Jersey, Masculinity And Wishing To Be His Stage Persona

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Broadway's coming back and with it the return of Bruce Springsteen's one-man show. It's the first full-length show on Broadway to reopen since theaters went dark due to the pandemic. Today we're going to listen to the interview Terry recorded with Springsteen at his home studio in New Jersey, not far from where he grew up. The occasion was his newly published memoir, which came out in 2016. His memoir shares the title of his most famous song, "Born To Run." The theme of that anthem is escape, but in much of the book Springsteen reflects on how he and his music were shaped by home, roots, blood, community and responsibility.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Nancy Wilson on her debut solo album, Epiphone Signature Fanatic guitar, Eddie Van Halen tribute song, classic Heart, and “Crazy On You” intro

Guitar Girl Magazine Issue 15 – Spring 2021 – Electrified!. “A good song lives on—it lives and survives fashions,” says Nancy Wilson, co-founder of Heart, whose songs “These Dreams,” “Barracuda,” and “Magic Man” are indeed timeless gems. One of today’s most accomplished artists, she helped crack the glass ceiling for women in rock music.
Food & Drinksthesandpaper.net

Feelin’ Groovy

One of the wonderful rituals performed at Wawa is holding the doors for others. The other day in Barnegat when I did so, a teenager thanked me. I responded, “Right on!’ to which she exclaimed, “From the ’70s!” My rejoinder was “A little further back – the ’60s.”. These exchanges...
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Breakups Are Good for Business

“You’ll only have three great loves in your lifetime.”. Jeremiah wasn’t normally the philosophical type—but then again, none of us in Mrs. McNair’s fourth grade class were. I never did find out where he’d picked up that prophetic notion and I don’t remember what we were discussing at recess when it came up, but it still haunts me 30 years later.
Musicthisis50.com

Top Things Music Video Directors Can Learn from Director Ali’s Success

Music video production varies from one director to another. The metric by which music video directors are ranked largely depends on the overall quality of the projects. They have the accountability to make the music video perfect to suit the artist they are working with. They should ensure that the music is appealing and pleasing to the fans and portrays the style and brand of the artist effectively. Generally, a music video director is a leadership role that demands more than just focusing on the music. It requires excellent mastery of the technical aspects of the industry with constant updates on the happenings in the industry.
DrinksPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Budweiser’s 4th of July Ad Gives Chills for Some, Mixed Emotions for Others

There are mixed emotions over Budweiser's latest ad featuring Bill Pullman. The company posted the ad on Twitter this week, and the comments section has responses from all over the world. For some, though, it might cause a bit of cognitive dissonance: On one hand, it is a chill-inducing, bravado-filled show of patriotism and American Pride. On the other hand, it promotes receiving the coronavirus vaccine.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

World’s oldest living man, 112, reveals free longevity secret

No man alive today has been on Earth longer than Emilio Flores Márquez. On Wednesday, Guinness World Records confirmed that, at 112 years and 326 days, the Puerto Rican centenarian is the world’s oldest man. At 118, Kane Tanaka currently holds both the titles of oldest female and oldest person.
Astronomycreators.com

A Word From Pluto

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can't always get away when you want to. Anyone can accept a pleasant moment they wanted, planned and expected. It's how people behave in the unexpected moments that really tells a fuller story. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If only you had unlimited time and attention....
EntertainmentA.V. Club

The chocolate river in Willy Wonka was a stinky, gross cesspool

In a world of pure imagination, you find yourself pretending that a stinky, brown-colored, shallow river is actually a decadent chocolate stream. It turns out the iconic chocolate river Augustus Gloop falls into in Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), wasn’t chocolate at all. Instead, it was a gross, leftover coffee-filled, shallow bed of water.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Alex Lifeson Preps New Song With Tom Morello and Kirk Hammett

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson recently participated in a virtual guitar summit with Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett. The song will appear on a work Morello is currently assembling. “I think this is a project that he’s working on with a bunch...
MusicPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Alex Lifeson Says There’s No Urgency for New Music With Geddy Lee

Guitarist Alex Lifeson says there's no "urgency" when it comes to a timetable for making new music with longtime Rush bandmate Geddy Lee. "We’ve talked about it, but we’re not moving in any specific way right now," he tells UCR. "I have all of this stuff going on, and he has stuff going on in his life. If we don’t get together, that’s fine."
MusicKTLO

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett debuts “Wingbeats,” lead single from upcoming studio album

Ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has released the first single from his forthcoming studio album, Surrender of Silence, which is due out on September 10. The track, “Wingbeats,” combines African rhythms and musical elements with melodic pop and prog-rock influences. The song is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, while a companion music video has premiered on YouTube.