Darro Chea: “There is no such thing as an overnight success”
There is no such thing as an overnight success. I spent so much time ruminating about how my first song ever was going to make waves and get everyone listening. In reality the only people that listened to my music at first were my friends and family. Luckily, I had a lot more unreleased music which I continued to put out for the rest of the year, and I started to see my audience grow. I realized that consistent sustained promotion is the way to go.thriveglobal.com