Dr. Patricia Celan: “Language matters”

By Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLanguage matters. When I speak to patients, I need to be careful about what I say. One poorly chosen word can trigger a person to the point that they mentally relive a traumatic incident in the past. Caution is needed, because careless mistakes can negatively impact whether I can continue to help people or if they have shut down.

