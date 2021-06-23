Dr. Patricia Celan: “Language matters”

Pat Bryan passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her beloved lakeside home in Newport Vermont, following a brief illness. She was born on May 16, 1933, in Detroit Michigan to Marjorie McCornack, a socialite, and Patrick Ward, son of the Prime Minister of New Zealand. Known as Patsy as a girl, she was always full of spirit and energy, and she spent many summers in Leland, Michigan, with a boisterous group of close friends. As a child in Detroit, she would long remember when the street cars were discontinued and how at the time, she couldn’t sleep due to the resulting silence. Pat graduated from Pine Manor Junior College in Boston and received her BofA from University of Michigan. She met her husband, Duncan Bryan, at party in Grosse Pointe, MI, and they became engaged on their 3rd date, married in April 1955, and celebrated 25 years of marriage prior to his passing. Together they raised three daughters, Sherry Bryan Hansen, Jenny Bryan, and Denise Bryan Dukette. Pat is further survived by Jenny’s daughter Amy Christoffers, her husband Brett Christoffers, and their son Luke; Denise’s daughter Natalie Dukette Bregen, her husband Bryson Bregen and their daughter Madeline; and Denise’s son Ed Dukette and his partner Lorraine McClellan. Pat and her family lived in both Michigan and California and later moved to Northfield, VT, in 1974 where Duncan taught at Norwich University. Pat loved Northfield and was very involved in the Labor Day Northfield Observances activities, the Quilt Show at Norwich University, and various other activities including Girl Scouts, square dancing, golf, and the social life of the University. She was committed to the town and opened a yarn shop with MaryAnne Diebold and Linda Boyd, which expanded into clothing and other items, and she later built and operated a restaurant, Sambel’s on the Common, with Bob Sambel. World travel was another passion of Pat’s. Her love of travel was spurred by a trip to Paris on the Queen Mary when she was 16, and Pat also enjoyed a three-month trip throughout Southeast Asia with the entire family in 1969 (including a visit to her father’s family in New Zealand), trips to South America (four times), Vietnam, India, Mexico, New Zealand (again), France, Novia Scotia, Austria, Italy, Greece, and other places. She lived in the Virgin Islands for several years and operated a small tourist shop before coming back to Vermont and moving to Newport. She loved to have construction projects, beginning when she and Duncan rebuilt the Cape Cod farmhouse at the end of Garvey Hill into a house big enough to house Denise and Mike Dukette’s wedding reception, which included dinner for over 100 guests and a full band. She also rebuilt the camp she had bought on Lake Memphramagog into a yearround house, then moved down the lake to a house she rebuilt and expanded into Water’s Edge Bed and Breakfast. Pat passed along her love of books to everyone in her family, and she shared her love of knitting with her beloved granddaughter, Amy, who turned it into an artform. Pat also loved having guests, who came from near and far, and she had postcards for them with pictures of one or another of her Saint Bernards, Minihaha and Pocahantas. She would regale friends and guests with stories of her travels and adventures and loved hearing their stories as well. She kept her traveling adventures alive throughout her life and went on many trips with her dear friend, Anthony Baker. Anthony was like a son to her and somehow, he could keep up with her on these jaunts. She also loved traveling with her sister-in-law, Betty Greve, and her dear friend Becky Merliees. After returning from a trip, she would get slides developed, then present them in town to interested audiences. She felt a strong sense of belonging in Newport and wanted to be an active member of the business community, both with her B&B, promoting local businesses around the Lake in VT and Canada, and volunteering at the Chamber of Commerce for many years. Pat was also engaged in charitable work, and causes close to her heart included children, battered women, incarcerated individuals, and wounded veterans. She had several romances over the years, but her heart was always with Duncan. She spoke of him often and looked forward to being with him again. Her family and friends will miss her spark and her curiosity about all things. Anyone wishing to honor Pat’s memory is asked to make a donation to a charity of their choice that helps people in need. Online condolences may be made at curtisbritch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.