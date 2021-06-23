Gunnarsson, who scored OT goal during Blues Cup run, retires
Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announced his retirement Wednesday after playing 12 NHL seasons and scoring one of the biggest goals in St. Louis Blues history. After hitting the post late in regulation in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, Gunnarsson memorably told Blues coach Craig Berube in the bathroom at intermission, 'œI just need one more." He scored 3:51 into overtime to tie the series against Boston and the Blues went on to win their first championship.www.dailyherald.com