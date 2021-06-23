Cancel
Gunnarsson, who scored OT goal during Blues Cup run, retires

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Daily Herald
Cover picture for the articleDefenseman Carl Gunnarsson announced his retirement Wednesday after playing 12 NHL seasons and scoring one of the biggest goals in St. Louis Blues history. After hitting the post late in regulation in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, Gunnarsson memorably told Blues coach Craig Berube in the bathroom at intermission, 'œI just need one more." He scored 3:51 into overtime to tie the series against Boston and the Blues went on to win their first championship.

Stanley Cup hero for the St. Louis Blues retires after 12 seasons

ST. LOUIS — Carl Gunnarsson is retiring. Gunnarsson achieved a lot of great things in his 12 NHL seasons, but none bigger than game two of the Stanley Cup finals in 2019. In overtime against the heavily favored Boston Bruins, he would step up and get the game-winning goal to tie the series. It was his only goal in 68 NHL playoff appearances. It was the first-ever victory in the Stanley Cup for the Blues. Even bigger, they would go on to win the series in 7 games.