Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Lee, Inland Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Lee; Inland Lee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEE COUNTY UNTIL 215 PM EDT At 123 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Southwest Florida Airport, or 9 miles southwest of Lehigh Acres, moving southeast at 10 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include San Carlos Park, Southwest Florida Airport, Three Oaks, Estero and Gateway.