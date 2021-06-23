‘Happy Days’: Fonzie’s Girlfriend Pinky Tuscadero Actress Roz Kelly Had an Extraordinary Job Before the Hit Series

At this point in his career, Henry Winkler is a bona fide star. He got his big break on Happy Days. The Fonz brought thousands of viewers in every week. Winkler starred in The Night Shift while the show was still on the air. Then, he transitioned to working behind the camera as a producer. Later in life, he penned a whole stack of books for children. He even wrote a book about fly fishing for trout. Somewhere in there, he found time to appear in dozens of television shows as well as feature films. The guy is a workhorse.