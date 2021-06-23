‘Happy Days’: Fonzie’s Girlfriend Pinky Tuscadero Actress Roz Kelly Had an Extraordinary Job Before the Hit Series
While Roz Kelly got her big break on Happy Days as Pinky Tuscadero, the actress already had a fascinating career before starring on the hit sitcom. Actor Henry Winkler‘s character “The Fonz” had become a household name as the cool guy greaser on the show. Women loved Fonzie and men wanted to emulate him. However, no female character ever truly held Arthur Fonzarelli’s attention; until Pinky Tuscadero entered the frame.outsider.com