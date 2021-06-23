Colorado Woman’s Body Recovered From Rocky Mountain National Park’s The Loch Area

Sad news at the heavily visited Rocky Mountain National Park. A woman has died on the premises of Colorado’s mountainous national park.

Authorities recovered a woman’s body from the park’s Loch area on Sunday (June 19). Park officials first learned of the woman’s body on Friday. Some visitors in the park discovered the woman’s body in the Loche, just below the outtake area.

According to the Denver Channel, authorities were unable to get to the body on Friday. A series of thunderstorms delayed rescue efforts on that day. Then, night set further impeding on any recovery efforts. Unfortunately, the Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team couldn’t make it out to the body on Saturday either, due to continued storms in the area.

But the Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team managed to retrieve the woman’s body on Sunday. It took a team of 38 members to navigate the recovery efforts for instance. The search and rescue managed to retrieve the body, pulling it through 60 feet of rocky, mountainous area. They transported her body from Loch Vale Trail to Glacier Gorge Trailhead to the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office.

So far, no official cause of death has been revealed. But authorities have successfully identified the woman. While they haven’t released the name, the woman was 33-years-old and lived in Arvada.

Rocky Mountain National Park Deaths

Rocky Mountain National Park can be hazardous for those not careful. While millions of people visit the nation’s parks each year, not everyone leaves those parks alive. In fact, in 2021, Rocky Mountain National Park ranked as the 8th deadliest park overall in the country. The Grand Canyon took home the grand title of being the nation’s top killer in regards to parks.

Between 2010 and 2020, there have been 49 deaths within Rocky Mountain National Park. During that period, 18 of those deaths were caused by falls. Two recent deaths at the park have also been due to falling-related accidents.

For instance, William Sater, 66, died on June 13 in a skiing accident at the park. Authorities ruled the incident an accident and said the man died from injuries related to blunt force trauma. Sater died during a ski run. He had been skiing alone when he lost control and slid between 400 to 500 feet onto some rocks.

Bystanders tried to help Sater in the aftermath, but his injuries were too extensive and he died. Meanwhile, another visitor died on March 31 after a fall. Derick Martinez, 33, fell more than 50-feet during a visit to the park.

He had been traveling near the “Many Parks Curve” section in the park. When visiting a national park, visitors should exercise caution. While Rocky Mountain National Park may be beautiful and scenic, it can also be deadly as well.