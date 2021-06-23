This Is Why You Constantly Play With Your Hair, According To Psychologists
Whenever I find myself in a situation that makes me anxious — like a job interview, a tough conversation, or even a date — I have a habit of playing with my hair. I brush it away from my face even when it's already out of my way. I twirl and touch and tug my hair, strand after strand, until dead ends disintegrate between my fingertips. I know I'm not the only one who does this. In fact, a study by Dove reportedly found that women with fine hair touch their hair up to 18 times a day. So, why do we all play with our hair so freaking much?www.elitedaily.com