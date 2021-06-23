This Is Why You Constantly Play With Your Hair, According To Psychologists

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. A few times a day, my smartwatch buzzes to tell me to breathe. Admittedly, I used to shrug off the notification and continue on with whatever I was doing. I never thought the simple act of paying attention to my inhales and exhales could compare to a capital-b Breathwork routine like box breathing or Nadī Shodhana since it didn't require a timed manipulation of the breath. I assumed something I considered so basic could never do that much for me—until yoga teacher and author Jessamyn Stanley showed me otherwise. In her new book, Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance, Stanley spends a whole chapter describing why breathing at your normal pace is one of the most powerful and healing breaths of them all.