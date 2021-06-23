Warby Parker IPO Would Tap Dual Specialty Retail And D2C Trends

Editor’s note: All quotes in this article have been sourced from individual interviews with the author. It is 5:48 a.m. on a Friday in June 2026. You are planning a culinary mystery party with 18 friends for Saturday night on your floating deck. You have not started the menu, nor have you thought about what you are going to wear. However, your favorite clothing brand has your body scan from the Sizer or RedThread app. Your neighborhood grocer knows that your guests have a craving for East Indian food. Your favorite retailers intuit the personality you wish to convey.