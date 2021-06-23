Warby Parker IPO Would Tap Dual Specialty Retail And D2C Trends
Warby Parker submitted a confidential filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list on an as-yes specified exchange for an as-yet-unspecified amount. Confidential filings, we note, mean that firms don’t have to disclose their financials publicly, which also means that investors (and competitors) don’t get a sense of the financials, or whether black ink or red ink marks the bottom line. But the filing itself indicates that management is looking to ride the tailwinds of the great digital shift to eCommerce — and, perhaps, of the consumers’ continuing propensity to spend.www.pymnts.com