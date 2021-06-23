Cancel
Pedestrian bridge collapses onto DC highway, injuring several people

By Melissa Alonso, Eric Levenson, CNN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto Interstate 295 in Washington, DC midday Wednesday, injuring several people and blocking the highway in both directions, according to tweets from DC Fire and EMS. The bridge collapsed at Kenilworth Avenue prior to Polk Street NE, the agency said in a tweet. Four...

