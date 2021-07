CHEYENNE – I hope you did not miss the Mayor’s minute too much last week, but I am back. I took last week off for a short fishing vacation in Missouri. The weather was perfect, and the fishing was even better. I truly love bass fishing. It is an annual thing I get to do with my brother-in-law, Gordon. Spending time with him makes fishing even better and more fun. I will be dreaming about catching largemouth bass for the next few months.