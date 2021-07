Anytime you put "world-famous" in front of something, you know there's a history behind the product or brand. And that's exactly the case when it comes to the Harlem Globetrotters! They've been entertaining crowds for decades! As a kid I remember they had their own Saturday morning cartoon, and then I would about lose it when the cartoon characters would show up on episodes of Scooby-Doo.....it didn't get any cooler than that. I remember going to see the Globetrotters when I was young and being mesmerized by their skills. And I'm pretty sure we even had an assembly at school one time where they showed up to perform.