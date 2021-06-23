Cancel
Politics

States are helping unemployed parents pay for childcare while they look for work

By Tami Luhby, CNN
WRAL
 9 days ago

CNN — As states seek to help unemployed residents return to the workforce amid widespread labor shortages, some are providing childcare subsidies to parents while they look for jobs. The Texas Workforce Commission last week approved opening up its childcare subsidy program to out-of-work parents seeking employment. It had previously...

www.wral.com
Related
Plainview Daily Herald

TWC allows unemployed to enroll in childcare program

Unemployed individuals are now able to enroll in the Texas Workforce Commission’s childcare subsidiary program. The TWC announced earlier this week that it passed a waiver to allow the change to the guidelines. Previously, only employed individuals, or those that are participating in education/training, were allowed to enroll. The change allows workers that are actively looking for employment to register.
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

State, local childcare crisis is ‘multifaceted’

In today’s climate, having child care while holding a job can seem like a luxury. “I had a woman come in yesterday saying if she didn’t get child care, she would be fired the next day,” said April Sundberg, Sixpence Child Care Partnership Coordinator and Coach in Grand Island. Organizations...
Sacramento, CAAntelope Valley Press

State: People must look for work to get aid

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California will stop giving unemployment benefits to people who are not actively applying for jobs, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced Thursday. Federal law requires people who are out of work to be actively looking for jobs to be eligible for unemployment benefits. But the federal government let...
Indianapolis, INEvening Star

State reports 4% unemployment rate

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate stood at 4.0% for May, compared to the national rate of 5.8%, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Wednesday. The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
EconomyOverton County News

State unemployment remained at 5% in May

Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate held steady at 5% between April and May 2021, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). While Tennessee’s unemployment rate did not change in the month-to-month comparison, it was 4.6 percentage points lower than the May 2020 rate. At...
Politicskrwg.org

New Mexico dramatically expands Child Care Assistance

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced the state of New Mexico will dramatically expand its Child Care Assistance Program, doubling eligibility for families from 200 percent of the federal poverty level to as much as 400 percent, a move targeted at supporting tens of thousands more families in need all across the state -- as well as helping more working families stabilize their financial situations, and potentially be able to return to work, as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down. Here is a statement from the Governor's office:
EconomyPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Evers Vetoes Cut In Unemployment Pay

Laid-off Wisconsin workers who qualify will continue to collect $300 in added federal unemployment pay, after Gov. Tony Evers vetoed legislation Tuesday that would have ended the program in the state. The bill (AB-336), which passed the Legislature on party-line votes in both houses, “would eliminate economic assistance for individuals...
EconomySlate

States Have Cut Off Unemployment. So Why Aren’t More People Looking for Jobs?

So far, a dozen states have pulled out early from the federal unemployment insurance programs created in response to the coronavirus crisis, with another 14 scheduled to withdraw by the end of July. You might expect that, as a result, their residents would be rushing to find work, or at least spending a little more time clicking around online job boards than before. That was certainly the goal that Republican governors had in mind when sunsetting the benefits, which are officially scheduled to expire in September. Urged on by frustrated business owners, they argued that the generous government benefits, which added an extra $300 per week on top of normal jobless aid, were discouraging people from answering the record number of help wanted ads employers have been posting. (One Democrat, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, has agreed to end the aid early in his state, but he did so as part of a deal securing a permanent bump in the state’s benefits starting next year.)*