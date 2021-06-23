States are helping unemployed parents pay for childcare while they look for work

So far, a dozen states have pulled out early from the federal unemployment insurance programs created in response to the coronavirus crisis, with another 14 scheduled to withdraw by the end of July. You might expect that, as a result, their residents would be rushing to find work, or at least spending a little more time clicking around online job boards than before. That was certainly the goal that Republican governors had in mind when sunsetting the benefits, which are officially scheduled to expire in September. Urged on by frustrated business owners, they argued that the generous government benefits, which added an extra $300 per week on top of normal jobless aid, were discouraging people from answering the record number of help wanted ads employers have been posting. (One Democrat, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, has agreed to end the aid early in his state, but he did so as part of a deal securing a permanent bump in the state’s benefits starting next year.)*