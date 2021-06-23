Cancel
Iowa State

Judge blocks Iowa abortion law requiring 24-hour waiting period

By Chandelis Duster, CNN
WRAL
 9 days ago

CNN — An Iowa law requiring women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion was permanently blocked by a district judge on Monday. District Judge Mitchell E. Turner ruled the law was unconstitutional because it violated a 2018 decision by the Iowa Supreme Court that protects abortion rights. The law is also unconstitutional, Turner ruled, because the state legislature violated the Iowa Constitution's "single-subject rule" when it included the measure with another unrelated bill. Turner also canceled a trial for the case that was set to take place in January 2022.

