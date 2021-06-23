Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Eating patterns could affect risk of dying from heart disease

Posted by 
AHA News
AHA News
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not just what – but when – people eat certain foods may affect their risk of dying from heart disease, cancer and other illnesses, a new study finds. Published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the research concluded that eating starchy snacks after meals and eating a Western-style lunch containing refined grains, cheese and cured meat raised the risk of dying from heart disease and other illnesses. Meanwhile, eating fruits as a snack after breakfast or with lunch, eating vegetables with dinner and snacking on dairy foods in the evening lowered the risk of death.

www.heart.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AHA News

AHA News

822
Followers
454
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Heart and Stroke News: Stories about people, science and health, from American Heart Association News.

 https://www.heart.org/en/news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Foods#Nutrition#Medical Emergency#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Heart Disease
Country
China
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

10 Cheap Ways to Lower Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, and Prevent Heart Disease

The term “heart disease” encompasses a wide range of ailments, which are aggravated by high blood pressure and high cholesterol as well as stiff or clogged arteries. And though there are many doctor-prescribed ways to lower heart disease risk, they can be expensive, invasive, and time consuming. Instead, try these research-backed tips to reverse heart disease that’ll lower your risk without costing a bundle.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Eating This Nut Once a Week Slashes Your Heart Disease Risk, Study Says

We all know we should be trying to fit more fruits and vegetables into our daily diet, but that's easier said than done. Try as we might, eating certain foods every singly day doesn't always pan out. But what about keeping up with a weekly habit? Not only is that significantly more manageable, but the health benefits may be just as enticing. One study found that eating a particular type of nut just once a week could substantially improve your heart health. Read on to find out which type of nut you should add to your diet to slash your heart disease risk.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Doubled

Heart disease is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive. This deadly condition causes the most deaths every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While you may not be able to instantly check your blood pressure and cholesterol—two of the biggest risk factors—there are other risk factors that are more readily apparent. Research has found that one nightly occurrence could mean that your chances of developing heart disease are doubled. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mail

How statins could cut risk of cancer in heart patients: Cholesterol-busting pills drastically reduce patients' odds of developing the disease, research suggests

Statins could lower the risk of cancer in hundreds of thousands of Britons living with heart failure, researchers suggest. The cholesterol-busting pills, which cost as little as 4p a day, drastically cut patients' odds of developing the disease and dying from it. Researchers analysed data on 87,102 people with heart...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Medication Can Raise Heart Attack Risk Up to 21 Percent, Study Shows

Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To stave off the possibility, you might take medications like Aspirin, which are thought to reduce your chances of experiencing a cardiovascular event. But other medications, while beneficial overall, can also raise the risk of heart attack in some individuals. Recent research has found that one commonly prescribed medication can increase your risk of having a heart attack by up to 21 percent. Read on to find out which drug could have concerning complications.
NutritionPosted by
Best Life

Eating 1.5 Teaspoons of This Daily Boosts Your Heart Health, New Study Says

It's no secret that eating right is one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy. But besides picking healthy foods, it also turns out that making a slight adjustment to your favorite recipes could have a serious benefit. In fact, a new study published in the June 2021 issue of Current Developments in Nutrition has found that eating just 1.5 teaspoons a day of this pantry staple boosts your heart health. Read on to see which helpful ingredients you might want to consider adding.
CancerPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

How to Eat to Help Lower Risk of Colon Cancer, From Experts

It used to be that colon cancer was an old person's disease. Sadly, more and more younger people are turning up with this cancer, the second most deadly in the US, according to the statistics that show that while risk increases with age, the rates of this cancer are skyrocketing among people under the age of 50. The rate of people getting it under 50 rose by over 50 percent in the years leading up to 2014.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Suffering from a broken heart? It’s shocks the brain, impacts us like a mild heart attack and disproportionately affects women

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Takotsubo syndrome, also known as broken heart syndrome, is a rare, reversible condition with symptoms mimicking a mild heart attack. A disease that disproportionately affects women, TTS is triggered by stressful events such as bankruptcy, the death of a loved one, or divorce, and results in a weakening of the heart’s left ventricle such that it becomes temporarily misshapen.
Public Healthwosu.org

Doctors Find Heart Risk For Young People Is Far Greater From COVID Than Vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control has found 323 cases of heart inflammation have been verified in young people who received COVID-19 vaccines. The agency is now exploring whether the vaccine actually caused those problems. But some of the state’s top doctors said fear of those side effects are not a good reason for young people to avoid getting the vaccine.
Diseases & TreatmentsTennessee Tribune

Sleep Apnea Worsens Heart Disease: Study

WASHINGTON — According to a new study, healthcare experts urge increased awareness of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) among people with cardiovascular disease or risk factors such as high blood pressure. According to the study, obstructive sleep apnea occurs in 40 percent to 80 percent of people with cardiovascular disease, yet...
Food & Drinksdoctorslounge.com

Meal and Snack Patterns Linked to Mortality Risks

Last Updated: June 24, 2021. THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Meal types as well as snack types and timing are associated with mortality risks, according to a study published online June 23 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Wei Wei, Ph.D., from Harbin Medical University in...
Healthscitechdaily.com

Eating Starchy Snacks Associated With Increased Cardiovascular Disease Risk

Eating fruits with lunch, vegetables at dinner, and a dairy snack in the evening was associated with a reduced risk of death by cardiovascular disease (CVD) and all-cause mortality, according to a study of U.S. adults. Eating a Western lunch (typically containing a high quantity of refined grains, cheese, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy