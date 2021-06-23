Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Appointments, Promotion and Tenure committee's open letter in support of Hannah-Jones

Daily Tar Heel
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Committee on Appointments, Promotions and Tenure released an open letter Wednesday calling on the Board of Trustees to offer Nikole Hannah-Jones a tenured position at UNC. The APT Committee believes decisions concerning appointment with tenure are a critical element of the University, according to the statement. Tenure appointment is...

www.dailytarheel.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Open Letter#Promotion And Tenure#The Board Of Trustees#Unc#The Apt Committee#Chair Of The Faculty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
CollegesRegister Citizen

Letter: Hannah-Jones won't join UNC faculty without tenure

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has told the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in a letter that she will not join the faculty at its journalism school without tenure, a report said Tuesday. The letter says Hannah-Jones will not begin her position as Knight Chair...
CollegesPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Tenure denial for 1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones continues to roil UNC journalism program

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Nikole Hannah-Jones, the journalist behind The New York Times’ “The 1619 Project,” will not join the faculty at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill without tenure, according to a letter from her legal team to the university this week. According to the letter, Hannah-Jones will not begin her position as Knight Chair in Race and […] The post Tenure denial for 1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones continues to roil UNC journalism program appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Collegeschapelboro.com

Report: Hannah-Jones Will Not Start at UNC Without Tenure Approval

The tension between UNC leadership and incoming journalism professor Nikole Hannah-Jones continued this week, as the Pulitzer Prize-winner’s attorneys said she will not begin her position at the university without an approval of tenure. According to a report from NC Policy Watch on Tuesday, legal representatives for Hannah-Jones wrote a...
CollegesCentral Michigan Life

Takeaways from the CMU Board of Trustees committee meetings

The Central Michigan University Board of Trustees committees met on June 23 to prepare for its June 24 formal meeting. Trustees attended three committee meetings to discuss upcoming parking ordinances, the merging of several degree programs and the status of summer construction. The board will meet virtually for their formal...
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
WGAU

UNC trustees OK journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure bid

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — (AP) — Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Wednesday approved a plan to offer tenure to investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, capping weeks of tension that began when a board member halted the process over questions about her teaching credentials. The board...
Chapel Hill, NCThe Chronicle of Higher Education

After Controversial Delay, UNC Awards Tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Wednesday awarded tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones, a dramatic turnabout in the saga that has come to symbolize public colleges’ vulnerability to political forces in a polarized country. The university’s Board of Trustees formally voted, 9 to 4, in favor of bestowing the status on Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist and lead author of the controversial “1619 Project,” in a special meeting.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Tenure for Hannah-Jones

After months of tabling her dossier and a three-hour closed-door meeting Wednesday, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Board of Trustees approved tenure for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. The vote, which happened in public, was 9 to 4. News that the board refused to vote on Hannah-Jones’s tenure case...
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Editorial: Current UNC trustees must act on Hannah-Jones tenure

The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Ten days remain in the month of June. That is 10 days for the currently composed Board of Trustees for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to do what it has neglected -- act on the request to grant Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

UNC Does About-Face and Grants Nikole Hannah-Jones Tenure

The board of trustees of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill voted Wednesday to extend an offer of a tenured professorship to The New York Times’ Nikole Hannah-Jones. The school had originally offered the Pulitzer Prize winner a tenured professorship, then changed the offer to a five-year contract after a conservative outcry, and now appears to have reinstated the original offer’s terms. Whether the MacArthur “Genius” grantee and 1619 Project creator will accept the offer remains unclear after the controversy and the changing offer, which her lawyers called “race and sex discrimination and retaliation.” Newspaper magnate Walter Hussman, a major donor to the school, had intervened behind closed doors to request that Hannah-Jones’ original offer be changed. R. Gene Davis Jr., vice chair of the board, said in a statement that the university “is not a place to cancel people or ideas. Neither is it a place for judging people and calling them names, like woke or racist.”
CollegesMiddletown Press

Trustees' handling of Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure application shows how university boards often fail the accountability test

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Felecia Commodore, Old Dominion University and Demetri L. Morgan, Loyola University Chicago. (THE CONVERSATION) University boards of trustees hold considerable power over the institutions they govern, but get attention only when they’re hiring a...
Politicschapelboro.com

Terms of 6 UNC Board of Trustees Members End, New Members Appointed

The UNC Board of Trustees is changing as the terms of six trustees come to an end Thursday. Their replacements were chosen by the UNC System Board of Governors back in April. The Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Wednesday to vote and grant tenure to journalism professor Nikole Hannah-Jones. The timing of that meeting was likely influenced by the terms of several trustees expiring the next day.
Chapel Hill, NCRaleigh News & Observer

Nikole Hannah-Jones supporters cheer UNC vote to give tenure, but what’s her response?

The nation’s eyes looked to Chapel Hill Wednesday, as UNC-Chapel Hill’s Board of Trustees voted in a 9-4 vote to grant tenure to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Hannah-Jones had planned to join UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media Thursday on a five-year contract as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. But the school faced sharp criticism for not granting tenure to the Pulitzer Prize and MacArthur grant-winner who had created The New York Times’ 1619 project.