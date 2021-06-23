Brett Favre: ‘Unfair’ Laurel Hubbard, other transgender female athletes competing as women
Brett Favre is not in favor of Laurel Hubbard competing in the Olympics. “It’s a man competing as a woman,” Favre said in a recent episode of his podcast. “That’s unfair. It’s not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine. I got no problem with it. But you can’t compete against — males cannot compete against females.”foxwilmington.com