Brett Favre: ‘Unfair’ Laurel Hubbard, other transgender female athletes competing as women

By Ryan Gaydos
foxwilmington.com
 11 days ago

Brett Favre is not in favor of Laurel Hubbard competing in the Olympics. “It’s a man competing as a woman,” Favre said in a recent episode of his podcast. “That’s unfair. It’s not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine. I got no problem with it. But you can’t compete against — males cannot compete against females.”

NFLNBC Sports

Simone Biles owns NFL boyfriend in rope climbing contest

Simone Biles has already broken records, defied gravity and made history as the first woman to win seven all-around U.S. gymnastics titles ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games. But the Olympic gymnast added another accomplishment to her list in the trailer for her new documentary Simone vs. Herself. In the...
Sportspapermag.com

Laurel Hubbard Becomes First Trans Olympic Athlete

New Zealand weightlifter, Laurel Hubbard, will be the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics, after she was chosen for the national team on Monday. New Zealand's decision to allow Hubbard to compete has evoked major debate about gender identity in the world of sports. The New Zealand Olympic Committee chief Kereyn Smith spoke on Monday, stating, "We acknowledge that gender identity in sports is a highly sensitive and complex issue requiring a balance between human rights and fairness on the field of play. As the New Zealand team, we have a strong culture of manaaki (caring) and inclusion and respect for all."
SocietyHuffingtonPost

The Olympics Don’t Want Black Women To Win

There is no grace for Black women at the 2021 Olympics. On Thursday, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced that 21-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson will be placed on a 30-day suspension after she tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. This disqualifies her from competing in the 100-meter race, in which she conquered her opponents, became the fastest woman in America and earned her instant stardom.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

The Olympics Banned a Swim Cap for Afro Hair

SOUL CAP, a Black-owned company that creates larger swim caps to fit around Afro and other styles of natural hair, won't be making an appearance at the Tokyo 2020 (2021?) Olympics. According to Metro, FINA (short for Fédération Internationale De Natation, the federation for international competitions in water sports) deemed...
SportsSporting News

How Sha'Carri Richardson's reported Olympic suspension differs from Michael Phelps' 2009 suspension

Olympic sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's hopes of winning an Olympic gold medal in the 100 meters this summer are gone after she tested positive for marijuana. Richardson is facing a 30-day suspension for her positive test, so she will not be able to compete in the 100 meters in Tokyo because the final is scheduled for July 31. There was some hope that Richardson might be able to compete in the 4x100 relay which is set for Aug. 6, as her suspension will be up by then.
SportsNewsweek

Sha'Carri Richardson Ban Over Weed Prompts Michael Phelps Comparisons

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson is being compared to another American athlete, Michael Phelps, after testing positive for cannabis. The South Dallas hopeful and Tokyo Olympics favorite could be shut out of the Games after she tested positive for the banned substance. The athlete ran the 100 meters in 10.86 seconds last...
College SportsBuffalo Rumblings

Transgender Athletes in the Olympics

I understand that this has absolutely nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, but there has been no real Bills news since Cole Beasely went on a twitter rant. I have my opinion, you have your opinion. Hoping we all can all discuss as the Oympics is coming up shortly!
Societydefendernetwork.com

Black Girl Magic: Message from Managing Editor ReShonda Tate

Tokyo is about to be hit with some serious melanin. For the first time in history, Black women are set to own the narrative at this year’s Olympics. We’re about to be up in the place, red hair, gold grill and all. Black women are taking the Olympics by land, by air and by sea. From swimming with Simone Manuel, to air with Simone Biles, to land with Raevyn Rogers. But that’s not all, if you haven’t seen the viral video of Raeven Sanders throwing the shotput, you’re missing a treat. (Head over to our social media page and check it out). Black girl magic is in full effect and I am here for every minute of it. Whether they’re breaking barriers or erasing cultural stigmas, these fearless women are doing what needs to be done to show the world our Black is beautiful and has no limits.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Olympian Gwen Berry’s problematic tweets unearthed amid anthem uproar

Hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who is set to represent Team USA later this month at the Tokyo Games, is back in the spotlight after problematic tweets have been uncovered. Based on tweets posted to her verified account, some being decades old – which were still public as of publication – she has tweeted the R-word extensively, made facetious threats to stomp a child, made jokes about rape, offered commentary on White people and made generalizations about Chinese people.