Brett Favre: ‘Unfair’ Laurel Hubbard, other transgender female athletes competing as women

Tokyo is about to be hit with some serious melanin. For the first time in history, Black women are set to own the narrative at this year’s Olympics. We’re about to be up in the place, red hair, gold grill and all. Black women are taking the Olympics by land, by air and by sea. From swimming with Simone Manuel, to air with Simone Biles, to land with Raevyn Rogers. But that’s not all, if you haven’t seen the viral video of Raeven Sanders throwing the shotput, you’re missing a treat. (Head over to our social media page and check it out). Black girl magic is in full effect and I am here for every minute of it. Whether they’re breaking barriers or erasing cultural stigmas, these fearless women are doing what needs to be done to show the world our Black is beautiful and has no limits.