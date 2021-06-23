First candidate for Austin mayor announced

(Dale Honeycutt/Unsplash)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) The first candidate to run for Austin mayor has been announced.

Jennifer Virden, a general contractor and conservative real estate broker announced in a series of tweets on Monday she is running for Austin mayor, according to Austonia.

The native Austinite's platform differs from Mayor Adler and the City Council. Part of her platform would include increase police budgets, increase the homestead tax exemption to 20% and end homeless camping.

She also wants to increase attention to Austin's parks and nature preserves.

Virden ran against District 10 Council Member Alison Alter last year. She forced Alter into a runoff but ultimately lost.

Virden has received endorsements from former Austin Mayors Lee Leffingwell and Ron Mullen.

Mayor Adler's term ends in 2023. No other candidates have announced a candidacy bid so far.