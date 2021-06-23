Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Day'Ron Sharpe stays in NBA draft but reportedly out of combine

raleighnews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay'Ron Sharpe, a 6-11 forward who played one season at North Carolina, reportedly withdrew from this week's NBA Draft Combine but is not returning to the Tar Heels. Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that Sharpe pulled out of team interviews and did not have his measurements taken at the combine in Chicago. He signed a representation agreement last week with CAA Sports Basketball Division as part of its 2021 NBA Draft class.

www.raleighnews.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Combine#The Tar Heels#The Ncaa Tournament#The Nba Draft#Sports Illustrated#The Brooklyn Nets#The All Acc Freshman Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
247Sports

WATCH: Day'Ron Sharpe Drains Threes in NBA Workout

One-and-done North Carolina big man Day'Ron Sharpe is putting in some pre-draft work ahead of the NBA Draft on July 29. In a video posted to ESPN Draft Analyst Mike Schmitz's Twitter, Sharpe shows off an extended shooting range and a leaner physique from his time with the Tar Heels.
Posted by
FanSided

Duke basketball freshman reveals hypothetical commitment

Duke basketball freshman Paolo Banchero revealed his commitment had he not played basketball. When Paolo Banchero committed to the Duke basketball program, it came as a surprise in both the timing of his announcement and where he selected to play his one collegiate season. While the Blue Devils were in...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Bagley, Christopher measurements from NBA Draft Combine; stock watch

After declaring for the NBA Draft following just one season at Arizona State, Marcus Bagley and Josh Christopher, two of the five highest-rated ASU basketball signees in 247Sports history, both took part in the NBA Draft Combine Tuesday. Although the duo’s prominent status spurred high expectations for the Sun Devils...
NBAwnky.com

Former WKU star Charles Bassey invited to 2021 NBA Draft combine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One of the finest players to ever don a Western Kentucky uniform is getting his chance to compete on the next level. Former WKU Hilltoppers star Charles Bassey has officially been invited to the 2021 NBA Draft combine, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Draft Combine: Schedule, top prospects

As the 2021 NBA playoffs rage on and the offseason draws closer, the league's eyes will shortly refocus on the 2021 NBA Draft and, in turn, the NBA draft combine. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 combine was shortened and held virtually. This time around, team personnel will be back in the gym to evaluate prospects in person. Here's everything you'll need to know to watch and follow along with the 2021 NBA Draft Combine.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Isaiah Wong, Kameron McGusty omitted from NBA Draft Combine

Miami guards Isaiah Wong and Kameron McGusty, who are testing the NBA Draft waters, were not invited to the NBA Draft Combine set to begin this week. Wong and McGusty were not among the 69 players invited by the NBA to the combine in Chicago. Their omissions could pave the...
NBAESPN

NBA draft 2021: What to expect at the NBA and G League draft combines

The NBA announced that 109 players have accepted invites to the NBA combine and G League Elite camps that will be held this week at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The players will conduct interviews with teams, participate in competitive 5-on-5 games, conduct shooting competitions and other drills, and undergo thorough medical examinations, measurements, athletic testing and more.
NBARocky Top Talk

Vols taking NBA Draft Combine to new heights

With a sprint and a leap, Keon Johnson broke a 20-year old record at the NBA Draft Combine. Johnson’s max vertical leap took the internet by storm yesterday after the video of him recording a 48-inch jump went viral. The clip below has more than 700,000 plays since being posted late Wednesday evening.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Chris Holtmann reacts to Duane Washington's NBA Draft Combine invite

Former Ohio State guard Duane Washington made an impression on NBA scouts during the league's G-League Elite camp this month and now keeps his sights in Chicago for the pre-draft combine. Washington made waves by declaring for the draft after the season with eligibility remaining, but Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann...
NBAGator Country

Tre Mann And Scottie Lewis Take Part In NBA Draft Combine

The NBA Combine is underway and Gators Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis are in attendance trying to better their draft stock and showcase their abilities for prospective teams. For Mann, the NBA Combine is about trying to sneak into the late lottery. Most mock drafts have him projected somewhere between 15-25, with one of the widest ranges for projected first round picks. While it might seem like it doesn’t matter much what the difference is between picks 15 and 25, there are rather large financial implications. There is a rookie scale for pay in the NBA with guaranteed contracts for first round picks, and the difference between getting drafted 15th and 25th is worth well over a million dollars per year. Ultimately fit could matter more than an initial rookie scale deal in terms of importance, but millions more guaranteed dollars over three years is a huge motivator for anyone.
NBAeagleeyeauburn.com

Thor, Cooper Participate in Combine ahead of 2021 NBA Draft

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) The 2021 NBA Draft Combine is underway in Chicago, Illinois, with two former Tigers looking to shine above the rest and move up the draft leaderboards. Projected first-round pick Sharife Cooper chose not to participate in the combine's measurements and individual workouts. Instead, he has been traveling from city to city as teams host pre-draft workouts for players. He will, though, be in Chicago later in the week for the scrimmages beginning June 24.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Watch: Tennessee's Keon Johnson sets NBA Draft Combine record

Keon Johnson raised some eyebrows at the 2021 NBA Draft combine. The former Tennessee star is looking to make an impact at the next level and his athleticism showed. Johnson played just one season with the Volunteers but looks NBA ready. Based on the vertical leap, the young man can get up and ball.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Johnny Juzang's NBA Draft Combine Anthropometric Numbers

Body Fat% - 8.00%. Among the guards, Juzang was 2nd in height without shoes and 3rd in wingspan of those that have already been measured. Additionally, here is a preview of Juzang's interview with Andy Katz as he discusses the Final Four, what is to come for UCLA, and what will be the deciding factor in staying in the draft or returning to the Bruins.
NBAutahstateaggies.com

Neemias Queta Set to Participate in NBA Draft Combine on Monday

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's Neemias Queta will be one of just 69 players in the world that is anticipated to showcase his skills when the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine begins on Monday, June 21, in Chicago. Queta is the only player from the Mountain West that was extended an invitation to participate.
NBAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Luka Garza Can’t Go At NBA Draft Combine Due to Injury

The week started off with such promise for Iowa stars Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp. Both players got an invite to the 60 player NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Both players are far from sure bets as far as NBA Draft picks go. That is why proving yourself at the NBA combine is so important. For Garza, the big question is will he be athletic enough to play at the next level. Unfortunately for Iowa's all time leading scorer, he won't get the chance to prove himself any more this week.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s New Goal

Michael Jordan has a lofty NASCAR goal for Bubba Wallace moving forward this year. Last weekend, Wallace and the 23XI Racing team finished in fifth place at Pocono. It was Wallace’s best result of the season to date. “All in all, really solid weekend. Great day for DraftKings, their first...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

First Glimpse of Johnny Juzang at NBA Draft Combine

Draft Express' Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) tweeted out the first glimpse of UCLA's Johnny Juzang performing at the NBA Draft Combine. Juzang, who would be junior next year at UCLA, is in the decision-making process of whether he'll stay in the NBA Draft or return to UCLA. Juzang had a spectacular...
NBAchatsports.com

Isaiah Jackson reportedly withdraws from NBA Combine

Isaiah Jackson will no longer participate in this week’s NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, as he originally planned. According to Jeremy Woo over at SI.com, Jackson and LSU’s Cam Thomas pulled out of the combine today, the first day of combine events. It’s unclear why Jackson opted out of combine activities, but the optimistic reaction is to assume he received positive feedback, or even a direct promise, from a team or teams in the lottery.