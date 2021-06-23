Gates Foundation Addresses Future Post-Bill & Melinda Divorce as Warren Buffett Resigns from Board
Warren Buffett is resigning as a trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of five organizations to which he also pledged a $4.1 billion distribution on Wednesday. Buffett announced his departure in a statement that prompted a response from Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman, who said he has been involved in "active" discussions with Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates as to how best "provide long-term stability and sustainability for the foundation's governance and decision-making" following the couple's divorce announcement last month.people.com