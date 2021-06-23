Gates Foundation Addresses Future Post-Bill & Melinda Divorce as Warren Buffett Resigns from Board

Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce could expose secrets from the couple’s long marriage, according to a new report.The pair, who were married for almost 30 years and have already disclosed one extramarital affair took place within their relationship, announced their split last month.But Mr Gates was also difficult to work with and nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) were used to stop stories from coming out, one source who signed an NDA has now told Vanity Fair.Mr Gates hasn’t commented publicly on these claims but The Independent understands he strongly denies suggestions NDAs were used to silence detractors and argues that every Microsoft employee signs...