Gates Foundation Addresses Future Post-Bill & Melinda Divorce as Warren Buffett Resigns from Board

By Rachel DeSantis
People
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarren Buffett is resigning as a trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of five organizations to which he also pledged a $4.1 billion distribution on Wednesday. Buffett announced his departure in a statement that prompted a response from Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman, who said he has been involved in "active" discussions with Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates as to how best "provide long-term stability and sustainability for the foundation's governance and decision-making" following the couple's divorce announcement last month.

people.com
