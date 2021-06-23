Family Shift: Summertime Talks With the Fam

When I was a child, summer felt like it was filled with ways that my parents kept me occupied. The majority of my summer was filled with band camps and summer reading. We traveled as a family and loved seeing my closest cousins and spent time with them. Summer felt short as a child, I would blink, and it was over. Fast forward now that I’m the adult, summer at times feels like it’s never going to end. It’s probably because my kids are young, so the type of summer they have is 100% on the pre-planning I have done for it to be enjoyable. Last summer, we could not do anything or go anywhere. However, this year, I was more than ready to do more, but what does more look like anyway? What does summertime parenting mean?