Family Shift: Summertime Talks With the Fam
Summertime is an excellent opportunity for our kids to take a break, and it’s also a great opportunity as a family to spend some quality time together. Whether it’s seeing loved ones for the first time in a long time or taking advantage of a vacation or staycation, summertime can be a strategic time to be intentional, grow in your relationships, and refocus your family. The temptation is to fill up our summer calendars with more activities like clinics, camps, and competitions. While there is nothing wrong with those things, don’t overlook the opportunity to reflect and do some forward-thinking.nonahoodnews.com